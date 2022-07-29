Assassin's Creed Valhalla 1.6.0 Update Adds New Game Mode and Event

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a pretty expansive new update in August which will add a new game mode and an event. Assassin's Creed Valhalla was released alongside the new generation of consoles in November 2020, making it one of the best games people could buy at that time. It was not only an incredibly meaty game with tons of content for players to chew on, but it was a major technical showcase for these new consoles. Valhalla went on to be one of the best-received games in the series in addition to selling boatloads of copies. Despite being nearly two years old, the game is still getting big updates so fans have constant reasons to return to the game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting its 1.6.0 update on August 2nd which will add a new game mode and an event. The new mode, The Forgotten Saga, is a rouge-lite that sees Eivor entering Niflheim as Odin to take on Hel. There are four regions in Niflheim that present various challenges and secrets to help the player overcome the odds. Given its a rogue-lite, fans should expect a lot of replayability and new ways to experience this mode with each run. It's a rather unique mode and should help spice up the typical Assassin's Creed gameplay loop. As for the event, Ubisoft is bring back last year's Sigblot Festival and it will run from August 4th to August 25th. As expected, the update will come free of charge to all players of the RPG.

Ubisoft is only continuing to make its Assassin's Creed games more valuable as time goes on thanks to these kinds of free updates. It's unclear how many more the developer will add, especially as it's likely we'll be getting some kind of new Assassin's Creed game within the next year or two. Either way, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has given players a lot of bang for their buck.

