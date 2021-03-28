Amazon Prime Gives Subscribers 2020 Game for Free

✖

Amazon Prime is giving subscribers a fairly recent release from 2020 for free, at least until April 23. After April 23, the game will no longer be available to download for free and will return its normal price. However, once downloaded the game is yours to keep and play as much as you want as long as you maintain an active subscription. The catch is that if you're on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or any other platform other than PC, you're out of luck.

That said, if you're on PC and if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can download The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, a strategy game based on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, for free. Developed by BonusXP and published by En Masse Entertainment, it debuted back in February 2020 to mixed reviews.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official game description. And right below that you can check out the game's official launch trailer.

"In The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, you will lead a fledgling resistance of Gelfling against their oppressive overlords, the Skeksis, across more than 50 unique turn-based tactics RPG battles," reads an official pitch of the game. "Along the way, you will recruit and customize new allies by assigning them jobs, modifying their abilities, and outfitting them with equipment to ensure victory. With 14 playable characters, including familiar faces from the classic film and the new Netflix original series, build your own teams and devise winning strategies to overthrow the rule of the Skeksis and restore light to the Gelfling homeworld of Thra!"

