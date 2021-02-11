New Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC Update Has Fans Excited

✖

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC update has fans of the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game excited. The promising update comes on the back of backlash from fans over the game's microtransactions, and this backlash took umbrage with not just the amount of microtransactions in the game, but how they've been added to and bolstered before the game has released proper DLC. That said, while Ubisoft has been quiet about Valhalla's DLC, this recently changed.

During its recent earnings call with investors, Ubisoft reiterated that it's committed to adding to the cross-gen Assassin's Creed game via DLC. In fact, during the call, Ubisoft teased fans that Valhalla will have both a "stronger and longer post-launch programme."

Unfortunately, this is where the details end. Not only did Ubisoft decline to divulge any details on the DLC, but there's currently no word of when more details will be shared.

That said, if Valhalla will truly have a "stronger and longer post-launch programme" like Ubisoft says, it should mean it will have a minimum of two expansions, as this is what Assassin's Creed Odyssey had. In addition to this, Ubisoft also added to Odyssey with new features, quests, and a ton of other free content that not only bolstered the pair of premium expansions, but kept players busy in-between them.

In an era where many single-player games pass on releasing expansions and DLC, Odyssey had great post-launch support that earned it a lot of praise. And so the fact that Valhalla will -- supposedly -- have all of this and more, has Assassin's Creed fans excited. That said, right now, details on all of this DLC are unavailable.

