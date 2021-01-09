Assassin's Creed Valhalla Bringing Back Fan Requested Feature

✖

There's quite a bit to love about Ubisoft's newest entry in its Assassin's Creed franchise, Valhalla, but there is one feature in particular from Assassin's Creed Odyssey that many are lamenting the removal of. That would be the ability to equip a piece of gear for a boost in stats while also interchanging the visual style of it with any piece of armor you've already unlocked. This visual customization feature was a loved feature in Odyssey, but thus far hasn't been implemented into Valhalla. The good news is though than thanks to an exchange with Ubisoft support, we did recently get confirmation it is coming to the game.

Reddit user BEmuddle reached out to Ubisoft sup[port to ask them about the feature, which was mentioned before the game's launch. In their response, they confirmed it is coming though they don't have a specific time. Here's their response.

"Thank you for contacting Ubisoft Support.

Allow me to apologize for the delay in our response.

I understand that you have read in an article that players would be able to interchange the visuals of all armor and weapons they have obtained.

We can confirm that this feature will be coming to Valhalla, however we do not have an ETA on when exactly it will be dropped.

For more information on this, I would suggest keeping an eye on the Ubisoft forums:

https://discussions.ubisoft.com/?lang=en-US

For any additional questions, please contact us. We will be happy to help!"

That's great news, and hopefully it will be in the game before too much longer. You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

Are there any other features you want added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!