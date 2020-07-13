New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Footage Has Fans Remembering Odyssey

All that new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla footage has fans remembering Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The last game in the series had a lot of positives, but also some elements that gave fans pause. Now, the new entry has people hoping that some of those negatives from the Greek adventure don’t make their way to the Viking tale. Ubisoft has had some very large announcements as it relates to workplace misconduct. That along with the quality of the most recent Assassin’s Creed releases has people hoping for the best, but keeping their guards up. Odyssey was a good game with all the mechanics that fans were used to, but the monetization and grind rubbed a lot of long-time players the wrong way.

Ubisoft has been excited about this next step for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. This weekend, the Forward presentation let fans know even more about the world that they will visit in the upcoming game.

Really wish #AssassinsCreed would go back to it's roots. It's called ASSASSINs creed, not weighty, clunky warriors creed lol They should just remove the assassins creed from Origins, Odyssey and Valahalla. They have strayed away from what made the AC series so great. pic.twitter.com/X1uP33aDdT — 🤜🏿❤🤛🏻 (@WackyW3irdo) July 12, 2020

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider, and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla,” the company previously England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Are you feeling the extended look at Valhalla? Let us know down in the comments!