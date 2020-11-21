Assassin's Creed Valhalla: How To Easily Get Through Barred Doors and Catch Floating Pages

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has its share of challenges, though a few have come to stick out above the rest. Granted, these aren't your typical story-based challenges, but rather challenges in general gameplay and exploring the world. Two of the most frequent frustrations involve getting into buildings with barred doors and chasing down floating pages, which hold tattoo designs. The good news is that two Valhalla fans have presented some easy solutions to both challenges, so your frustration may be eased a bit going forward.

The first is from Reddit user msgkar03 who revealed that one of the abilities you get earlier on in the game can be used to knock these barred doors down instantly. though there's also another way for dual wielders.

Msgkar03 wrote "Barred Doors. Who doesn’t LOVE barred doors?! I don’t feel we see enough of them! Anyways one way to get through one is dual wielding 2-handed Dane Axes and a strong attack or the use of the ability Dive of the Valkyries (Rank 2) to bust through. Don’t have the abilities? Heres Rank 1 - Heres Rank 2 -"

The second tip on doors was revealed by Reddit user CDProjektIvory, who revealed another ability that can destroy the door in one hit, and even a possible workaround if you don't have it yet.

CDProjektIvory wrote "So I'm not sure how many people may know this or if this was actually a post someone else may have made before, but I thought I would just share it anyways since it was a discovery I made a while ago and thought it could help some people :)

So if you have the Incendiary Powder Trap ability you can use that to shoot an explosive arrow at the barred door and the explosion should cause it to break and open for you.

If you don't have the ability however you can also use explosive jars as long as you set it next to the door and shoot it or get a good throw at the door!

Hopefully this helps some of you if you may have been in a rush to get certain things without having to wait :)"

Now, that's all well and good you say, but what about chasing those infuriating floating pages? Well, Msgkar03 has you covered there too, this time with another ability.

Msgkar03 wrote "Floating Pages Having trouble catching up with those floating pages? Use the Blinding Rush ability to slow everything down then just walk up and grab it before it even starts moving."

The ability is found by discovering the Book of Knowledge in East Anglia, specifically at the Ruined Tower.

Those should help a bit in your quest, and we'll keep you posted on more tips and tricks as we spot them.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

What are you having the most trouble with in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!