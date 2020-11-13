Assassin's Creed Valhalla Map Reveals All Treasures and Artifacts

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla delivers a plethora of things to find and do in its massive world, and while we've already given you several big tips, tricks, and strategies to get you started in the best way possible, a new map compiled by Reddit user Spankyjnco and GamerTweak will also help quite a bit. As you can see in the image below, it's a stitched-together map of England, and it spotlights all of the various Treasure, Opal, Collectibles, and Artifact spots, though that's not all. You can also see treasure spots that feature armor and Books of Knowledge, and you also see Assassin's Scrolls, Roman Artifacts, and Tattoo Designs, plus some Raid and Synchronization Points. You can check out the map and its description below.

"Spent a long time stitching tons of images/maps/video pictures together to make 1 very large high res image. It's freaking huge so mobile can download it and zoom in to specific items and see them clearly. Feel free to spread it around. sorry my stitching skills are.. bleh"

The map shows just how much Opal is out there to collect, which is great because if you've swung by the Opal store you know that most of the items on sale there are pretty expensive, with many being set at 100 or 120. There are cheaper options of course, but most of the weapons are higher.

Roman Artifacts can be traded in at your settlement (once you build the appropriate area) and Books of Knowledge will unlock new abilities for you to equip and use throughout the world. Assassins scrolls will allow you to unlock new chapters in the overall Assassins vs Templars conflict, though you'll need to build up your Assassin's Bureau before you have that option.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna.

