Assassin's Creed Valhalla Release Date Possibly Leaked

Today, Ubisoft finally revealed the new Viking-themed Assassin's Creed game that has been leaking since last year. Like the leaks suggested it would be, it looks like the new entry in the long-running series, dubbed Assassin's Creed Valhalla, will not only transport players to the land of the Vikings, but some of the lands they regularly raided. That said, for now we have to wait a little bit longer to see the actual game. More specifically, we have to wait until tomorrow morning to see the first ever trailer of the game.

In the meanwhile, it looks like the game's release date -- or, at the very least, it's release window -- has leaked. The leak comes courtesy of Amazon Germany, and actually via a companion novel, which is releasing on November 17, 2020.

November 17, 2020 is a Tuesday, so it's quite possible the new Assassin's Creed game will actually release on this day. However, it's more common for companion books to release either a little bit before or after the game they are accompanying. In other words, it's more likely this doesn't confirm a November 17 release date for the game, but a very late October to late November release window.

For what it's worth, Assassin's Creed Origins companion novel came out 17 days before the game. Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Odyssey's companion novel came out 25 days after the game.

Of course, the game's release date may also be dependent on when PS5 and Xbox Series X release. There's a very high chance this game will be a cross-gen release, and it wouldn't be surprising if Ubisoft tried to get it as close as possible to the release of both consoles, which will likely drop within a few weeks of each other.

That all said, as always, all of this information -- or at least the speculation derived from it -- should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official.

Amazon a listé un roman "Assassin's Creed" tiré du prochain jeu pour une sortie le 17/11 en Allemagne. Après quelques recherches, j'ai découvert qu'il ne s'agissait pas d'un fake. Le livre est en effet listé sur plusieurs boutiques allemandes et...regardez les mots clés 👀 pic.twitter.com/lxnDmtieNQ — j0nathan⚡ (@xj0nathan) April 28, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not divulged platforms or a release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

