Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals First Look at The Siege of Paris

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players are still making their way through Valhalla's first expansion Wrath of the Druids, but Valhalla has even more up its sleeve with a second planned expansion titled Siege of Paris. We didn't have much in the way of details for the planned expansion besides that it was coming and that, you know, it will involve Paris, but that all changed today at the Ubisoft Forward E3 edition. At the presentation, we got our first official details and footage of the second major expansion of the Season Pass, including the expansion's content and a confirmation that it will be releasing this summer.

Wrath of the Druids introduced Ireland as an entirely new location, and likewise, we'll see Paris be the new location for this latest expansion. If Ireland was anything to go by, Paris should be quite sizable, and will likely include a new offshoot of the Order of the Ancients for players to uncover and take down, which in Druids was the Children of Danu.

Taking place in the war torn city, you'll uncover enemy secrets to safeguard your clan's future in a brand new setting, and Ubisoft also revealed that black box infiltration missions will be returning. You can also expect new abilities, weapons, gear, and enemies, and the environments look absolutely gorgeous.

Valhalla has just continued to get more refined with every update, and with all the new content coming in Siege, it just gives players all the more reason to immerse themselves in this gorgeous world once more.

You can find the official description for Assassin's Creed Valhalla below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new content? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!