Assassin's Creed Valhalla Story Trailer Revealed

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is nearly here, and Ubisoft is getting fans hyped for the upcoming game with a brand new story trailer. The new trailer puts the focus on Eivor and his longtime friend Sigurd, who seems to be the leader of this clan. Sigurd tells the clan they can't stay in Norway but must push forward to England, where a new home awaits. We then get a look at the various locations Eivor will visit and the various kings and factions that take up residence there, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above.

We then hear more narration from Eivor, who says he will do whatever it takes to make England his clan's home. He then says the Saxons thirst for Norse blood, and then says "so let's give them a taste brothers."

The narration towards the end of the trailer teases something more ominous, saying "These conquests have given you a home, but there is more to this land Eivor. A darkness unseen. An unknowable threat. One bound to England's destiny...and to yours."

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla hits PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on November 10th.

