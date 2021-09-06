Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals New Features in Next Update

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla developer Ubisoft has revealed what new additions will be coming to the game in its next major update. This update in question, which is version 1.3.1, is slated to begin rolling out tomorrow and will seemingly contain a bit more new content than we have become accustomed to with updates in the past.

Mentioned via the official Twitter account associated with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft unveiled that a number of new additions will be coming in the next game update. Specifically, these features happen to include three new maps for River Raids, three new abilities to utilize, and a handful of new weapons and pieces of gear, most notably of which will include a short sword. In addition, for those looking to really put their skills to the test, Ubisoft also said that Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be getting a new Nightmare difficulty.

As for when this new update will be rolling out, Ubisoft is set to push it live tomorrow on September 7. At this point in time, an exact time for when the patch will begin hitting platforms hasn't been given. Typically, though, updates for Assassin's Creed Valhalla seem to arrive in the early hours of the morning for those in North America. When it comes to the size of this patch, Ubisoft has also said that it will be between 14GB and 34GB depending on the platform you might play the game.

