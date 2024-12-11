Astro Bot Reveals Free Winter Wonder Update Coming This Week

Astro Bot has already given PlayStation 5 fans plenty to enjoy this year, but more content is coming to the game free to all users. Developer Team Asobi has revealed that the update will be released on Thursday, December 12th at 6 p.m. PT. The update will add a new level known as Winter Wonder, which is covered in snow, features a giant Christmas Tree, and has plenty of festive decorations. Readers should note that the new level will only become available to players once the game’s campaign has been completed, so if you haven’t finished it yet, this could be the perfect incentive.

Unfortunately, Team Asobi has not revealed much in the way of details about this new level. In a post on the official PlayStation Blog, creative director Nicolas Doucet notes that the team wants the new level to be “a little surprise,” so fans will have to experience it for themselves before they learn much more. Players can expect to see brand-new special bots, but those have not been revealed at this time. From the images, we can tell that the new level will feature red and green design elements, as well as bells, Santa hats, and more. Thankfully, fans don’t have to wait much longer to see what the team has been cooking up!

Astro Bot with a big present in the winter wonder level

Astro Bot has proven to be one of PlayStation’s biggest releases of 2024. The first-party game has been a huge critical success, earning universal acclaim from players and reviewers. The Team Asobi platformer has also been nominated in seven different categories at The Game Awards, and was also nominated for Game of the Year from ComicBook’s own Golden Issue Awards. It remains to be seen which awards the game will actually take home, but those nominations are a testament to how well the game has been received. Hopefully the new Winter Wonder content will offer even more for players to enjoy.

Over the last 30 years, PlayStation has never truly had a mascot the way Nintendo has Mario or Sega has Sonic. Over the last few years, the Astro Bot characters seem to have stepped into that role. The characters were originally used as a way to show off various PlayStation tech and peripherals, including the DualShock, PlayStation VR, and DualSense. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for the characters following Astro Bot, but that could largely depend on how financially successful the game is. Unfortunately, Sony has not offered any information on how the game has been selling, but hopefully all of the positive critical reception will convince PS5 owners to give it a chance.

Are you excited to check out the new free update for Astro Bot? Do you think we’ll see the game win some awards before the year is over? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!