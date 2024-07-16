Astro Bot Game Length Revealed

Ahead of its launch in a little under two months, developer Team Asobi has revealed how long Astro Bot will take to complete. To end its State of Play presentation back in May, PlayStation announced Astro Bot, which is a standalone title that builds on many of the gameplay elements seen in Astro’s Playroom, the pack-in game that comes with the PlayStation 5. Since then, PlayStation fans have wondered just how vast Astro Bot will be in comparison to Astro’s Playroom, as the latter title was relatively short. Now, we seem to have more clarity on this front.

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Julien Chièze, Astro Bot creative director Nicolas Doucet was asked about the game and how long it will take to beat. Doucet said that the completion of Astro Bot will obviously depend on how players play the game and what they choose to explore. Despite this, the PlayStation 5 exclusive is one that will be a bit shorter compared to others as Doucet said that it should only take 12 to 15 hours to fully see through.

For now, PlayStation hasn’t said much else about Astro Bot since its initial announcement. Generally speaking, the game looks quite similar to Astro’s Playroom and will focus on platforming gameplay. It will also contain plenty of popular PlayStation characters from franchises such as Uncharted, Bloodborne, God of War, and numerous others in Astro Bot form. These characters will appear across the game’s numerous different planets which can be traveled to via a ship that resembles the PS5 itself.

As mentioned, Astro Bot is relatively close to releasing as the game will be launching on September 6, 2024. Astro Bot will only be available to play on PS5 and won’t be compatible with PlayStation VR2 despite the fact that Astro Bot Rescue Mission was one of the original headset’s most popular titles. Given how many games Sony has been porting to PC in recent years, though, there’s always the chance that it could come to this platform down the road.

