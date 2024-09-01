Astro Bot Might Already Be Teasing a Sequel

It seems that PlayStation and developer Team Asobi could already be teasing that a sequel to Astro Bot is being planned. Generally speaking, Astro Bot itself is somewhat of a sequel as the game is a more expansive version of Astro’s Playroom, which comes for free to all who purchase a PlayStation 5 console. With Astro’s first standalone adventure set to hit PS5 in mere days, though, it sounds as though future games centered around the character can very much be expected.

Recently, the full trophy list for Astro Bot went live on Exophase prior to the game’s launch. For the most part, the trophies included don’t contain anything unexpected as most are unlocked by completing the mainline story and rescuing the various Bots that appear in the game. What is a bit curious, however, is Astro Bot’s Platinum trophy. Specifically, the description for the Platinum praises players for their accomplishment and says “see you in Astro’s next adventure!” Whether or not this is a blatant tease of a new Astro Bot title being in the works isn’t known, but it definitely raises some questions.

If a new Astro Bot game is already in development in some capacity, it wouldn’t be a major surprise. In 2021, Team Asobi spun off from Japan Studio to become a fully independent company within the PlayStation Studios hierarchy. The implication at the time was that Team Asobi would work solely on creating Astro Bot titles, which it has now clearly done with Astro Bot. Moving forward, it’s unlikely that the studio will deviate from creating games in this series, especially if Astro Bot becomes a major critical and commercial success. Only time will tell what happens with Astro as time goes on, but it seems that PlayStation is far from finished with the IP.

How do you feel about Team Asobi potentially teasing the creation of another installment in the Astro Bot franchise? And are you planning on grabbing Astro Bot for yourself when it launches this week on September 6th? Let me know over on social media at @MooreMan12.