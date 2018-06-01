Atari’s Other Pre-Order is an Atari 7800 Hoodie

The Atari pre-order that everyone is talking about is the Ataribox aka the Atari VCS, which is absolutely crushing its IndieGoGo campaign right now. However, coming in at a close second is this Atari 7800 hoodie, which is styled like the console that Atari released way back in 1986.

We highly suggest getting in on the Atari VCS IndieGoGo campaign before all of the perks are gone, then come back and grab the hoodie, which can be pre-ordered right here for $58.99. It may not be as exciting as a new Atari console with a mix of new and classic games and customizable features – but it is stylish. Plus, it will arrive in August 2018, which will tide you over until the VCS arrives in Spring of 2019. Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited. You might also consider your other Atari hoodie option…

Yes indeed – the officially licensed Atari 2600 hoodie is also available! You can pre-order it here for $56.99 with free shipping. Again, pre-order quantities are limited, so if you want to get yours in the upcoming June shipment, don’t hesitate to grab one. From the press release:

“Styled on the original Atari console, the Atari 2600 Classic Hoodie is a premium black hoodie with orange detailing. The printed front chest plate replicates the faux wood effect frontage of the original 2600 with the iconic Atari logo embroidered on the chest. The hoodie also features 3D detailing on the elbow pads, full length zip and a drawstring hood.”

The Atari 2600 and 7800 hoodies are the latest in a line that pays homage to the gaming consoles of yore. Previous releases in the lineup include the NES hoodie (it’s so bad) and an SNES hoodie that takes its design cues from the Super Famicom styling.

Sony also got into the hoodie game with fairly subtle designs for the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2. All of the hoodies in the gaming console lineup are available in limited quantities so, again, don’t hesitate on these.

