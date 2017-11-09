Atari And Sega Genesis Flashback Review Roundup: One’s A Retro Winner, The Other’s Rotten
Can't wait to get your hands on the upcoming SNES Classic Edition? Well, AtGames has some additional classic gaming options for you, as they're set to release the new Atari Flashback 8 (a separate machine from the recently-announced Ataribox) and Sega Genesis Flashback all-in-one mini consoles.
AtGames products have a somewhat mixed reputation. Their Sega and Atari classics tend to be poorly emulated, and a lot of the games pre-installed on their systems are actually lousy shovelware you won't want to play. That said, it seems like AtGames is upping their game this year, offering newly-redesigned consoles and, hopefully, better emulation.
A variety of outlets have had a chance to try out the Sega Genesis and Atari Flashback 8, and there seems to be a general consensus – one of the system's is pretty good, and one is definitely not. Which machine is worth your 80 bucks? Find out below…
Sega Genesis Flashback
Unfortunately, it seems the Sega Genesis Flashback is a bit of a nostalgia buster. AtGames' new system has been roundly criticized by reviewers for shoddy hardware, poorly-emulated games, and other issues. You might want to look away 90s Kids, this is going to get ugly.
IGN largely took issue with the Genesis Flashback's selection of games, which is overrun with generic shovelware and omits key classics:
"There are also many glaring omissions from Sega's own first-party catalog. Streets of Rage didn't make the cut. Genesis mascots like Ecco the Dolphin and Toejam & Earl are missing. Sonic's third game was left out, for some reason. Not a single sports game showed up to play. Beyond Oasis, the Sega Genesis' answer to The Legend of Zelda, is nowhere to be found."
Gizmondo brought to light the fact the system's controllers, while accurate looking, don't actually work:
"The controllers require two AAA batteries to run and accessing the slot for the batteries requires a screwdriver. Second, and far worse, the controllers don't work consistently. In my testing, it was always a tossup whether pressing a button would actually result in a corresponding action on screen."
Ultimately, GameSpot sums it up not-so-nicely:
"While it's true that AtGames' Sega Genesis Flashback is a tempting product in light of Nintendo's recent efforts, it is nothing like the NES Classic. It's a misleading and faulty product that is marketed to trick you, to play off of your love of classic Sega games and your residual admiration of the NES Classic. The legacy of Sega Genesis deserves far better than this opportunistic cash-in."
Atari Flashback 8 Gold
Surprisingly, it turns out the Atari Flashback 8 is actually the more attractive of AtGames' two new systems. It works better, has a more comprehensive selection of games, and seems to be generally more appealing.
CNET was impressed with the Atari Flashback's selection of features:
"The Atari Flashback 8 Gold has some upgrades. For one, it's got HDMI support, and wireless joystick controllers. It can also save games, and rewind them for up to six seconds. If you're really into Atari, it's a nice collection. It's so easy to just pick it up and play."
Meanwhile, Gizmondo found the Atari system had far fewer design issues and flaws than Genesis Flashback:
"Of the two consoles the Atari Flashback 8 Gold feels much more worth its price tag. The wireless controllers work with aplomb and the joysticks handle even the most vicious jerking. The menu screen is also more visually appealing, with none of the discordant elements found in the Sega Genesis Flashback. Despite spending a better part of the 90s attached to a Sega Genesis it was the Atari—which I only encountered on muggy summer nights at my cousins' in the 80s—that I keep finding myself flipping on and playing."
So, there you are – it's best to avoid the Sega Genesis Flashback, but if you're feeling like going really old-school, the Atari Flashback 8 may be worth your $80. The Sega Genesis Flashback and Atari Flashback 8 Gold will both be available on September 22.