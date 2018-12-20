‘Atari Flashback Classics’ Now Available For PlayStation Vita

Just a few short days after the game came out for Nintendo Switch alongside Atari Flashback Vol. 3 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Atari has released another version of Atari Flashback Classics in time for the holidays- this time for PlayStation Vita!

The company has announced that this compilation is now available for Sony's soon-to-be-discontinued handheld, going for the low price of $19.99. The game features a collection of 150 hit games from its late 70's and 80's era, including a variety of titles for Atari 2600, Atari 5200, M-Network and arcade.

This collection is home to a number of fan favorites, including Asteroids, Centipede, Red Baron (pictured), Canyon Bomber, Warlords, Yars' Revenge and Missile Command, among countless others. On top of that, it also comes with bonus content for players to rift through, as well as online features.

The collection features full support for Trophies, as well as online leaderboard rankings and multiplayer support for a few key titles, so you can play right alongside friends in AdHoc and online multiplayer. There are also various control types available for each game, including analog, digital and touch-screen inputs, depending on how you want to play.

You can also check out the original arcade cabinet art for each old-school favorite, along with console manuals that show you how to play Yars' Return and other obscure favorites scattered throughout the collection. And the user interface makes it easy to check out the various titles available on each platform, so you can dive right into your favorites or try out something new.

The collection is similar to the Switch version, with over 150 titles to choose from; whereas the previously released Atari Flashback games for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are divided into volumes. So having all these titles in one place for a great low price is something worth celebrating, especially nowadays, since PS Vita releases are so few and far between. The game also doesn't take up too much space, clocking in at just under 400MB. Not bad for a multi-game collection.

If old-school hits are your thing, definitely give Atari Flashback Classics a look!