Atari VCS Pre-Orders Crash IndieGoGo, Funding Goal Gets Crushed

Nostalgia is still the name of the game and Atari is definitely jumping aboard all of the hype revolving around games of the past. Their own Ataribox, AKA the Atari VCS, is now available for pre-order and for having just gone live, the pre-order numbers are surprising. In fact, it’s already blown right past the projected goal within only a few hours of having gone live.

The original campaign’s goal was to hit $100,000, but that was quickly trounced within the first 15 minutes. At 30 minutes, the campaign hit over $500,000, and now it’s over one million! Impressive, and just goes to show you can in fact put a price on nostalgia!

As described by Atari, “Retro-inspired, but not a “retro-box,” the Atari VCS is a modern device that offers a customizable entertainment experience for the home. As an homage to the past, every Atari VCS comes with the Atari Vault® collection of more than 100 all-time classic games, including arcade and home entertainment favorites like Asteroids, Centipede, Breakout, Missile Command, Gravitar and Yars’ Revenge.

Atari VCS features a unique open platform, where users can access a Linux “sandbox” to add their own software and customize their system. Additionally, Atari VCS will have universal peripheral connectivity to work with other PC input devices such as bluetooth and USB game controllers, mouse and keyboard, webcams, microphone, external speakers and headphones.”

There are also a few different editions available to pre-order, “The Atari VCS Day One Collector’s Edition is $299 USD, exclusive to Indiegogo, and only available for a limited time. The Atari VCS Onyx is priced at $199 USD, also for a limited time. Atari’s reimagined Classic Joystick and the all-new Modern Controller are available for purchase in select packages or as standalone purchases. Initial Atari VCS shipments are planned for mid-2019.”

The controllers can also be bought separately at anywhere between $29 – 49 dollars. Interested in pre-ordering your own system, and even checking out some of the unique backer rewards? You can check out the official IndieGoGo listing right here to learn more and get your hands on one for yourself!

