Atlus Merch Store for Persona and More Is Finally Reopening Soon

In just seven days, Shop ATLUS will reopen to offer fans merchandise from some of their favourite ATLUS brands, including Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. ATLUS is both a video game developer and a publisher based in Japan and is a subsidiary of Sega. For Japanese audiences, access to ATLUS merchandise is something to perhaps take for granted, given the cultural and locational advantages of ATLUS’ home base. However, given the relative location of ATLUS, merchandise that is available for globally relevant audiences has, at times, been difficult to obtain.

The launching inventory has not been announced yet, with the only active information available on the website being a countdown clock until the stores launch. Even with regards to global shipping, information remains elusive. In previous relaunches of Shop ATLUS, global shipping was a feature of the merchandise store and is likely to be seen again with this return.

The last big announcement from Shop ATLUS was in celebration of Persona’s 25th anniversary, which offered exclusive merchandise for the brand’s quarter century milestone. However, communications remain unclear from ATLUS on whether the timing of Shop ATLUS will coincide with any major upcoming games.

The last major update that came from ATLUS was with Persona 4 Revival, which was teased during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th. The teaser itself did not show much in the way of gameplay footage associated with the remake, but did showcase an immense visual upgrade against the game’s original release back in 2008. Persona 4 Revival doesn’t yet have a release date but it will be available across platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.