Atomfall Is Already On Sale

For fans of post-apocalyptic games like the Fallout series, the upcoming survival-action game Atomfall is one to watch. The game is set in an alternate history version of Northern England after the Windscale nuclear disaster. Players must fight to survive in the quarantine zone while scavenging and bartering for what they need. Atomfall launches on March 27th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and will also be a day-one Xbox Game Pass release. For those looking to preorder their very own copy of Atomfall, however, we’ve got great news – it’s already on sale pre-release!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a few different versions of Atomfall available, including the Standard Edition priced at $49.99, a Deluxe Edition at $69.99, and the massive Quarantine Edition bundle priced at $89.99. While a discount on the fanciest version of Atomfall will be hard to come by, both the Standard Edition and Deluxe edition of Atomfall are currently on sale via Fanatical. Both versions are marked down to 20% off for the next week leading up to the full release, with the sale set to end on March 27th.

Play video

Here are the discount prices for both editions of Atomfall:

Standard Edition: $39.99 / $49.99

Deluxe Edition: $55.99 / $69.99

Both of the discounted versions are available for Steam only. As of now, the game is still full price on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Atomfall is available to preorder for those platforms as well, but it will come at full price.

What’s Included with Atomfall Discount Preorders?

Preordering through Fanatical will get you a Steam code for Atomfall, along with the other perks offered for that edition of the game. And yes, for the discounted version of the Deluxe Edition, that includes the three days of Early Access, letting you experience Atomfall early on March 24th. Here’s everything you’ll get with the Atomfall Deluxe Edition when buying at a discounted price via Fanatical:

Atomfall Steam code

Story Expansion Pack DLC – to be released at a later time

Basic Supply Bundle Pack

Enhanced Supply Bundle Pack

Atomfall pits players against the environment to survive

Preordering the Standard Edition will get you the Basic Supply Bundle as a preorder perk, but does not include Early Access, the Enhanced Bundle Pack, or the story expansion DLC. The preorder perk Basic Supply Pack includes an exclusive melee weapon variant, additional loot caches, and an item recipe. If you’re planning to play Atomfall at release, why not start out with a little extra, especially when both versions of the game are already on sale pre-release?

Atomfall releases on March 27th across all platforms, with the option to enjoy Early Access starting on March 24th if purchasing the Deluxe Edition. It will also be a Day One Xbox Game Pass game, meaning you’ll be able to play for free if you have a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. For those eager to enjoy Atomfall who don’t have Game Pass, this deal is the best way to get the game and a few bonus items while saving a little money.

Are you planning to play Atomfall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!