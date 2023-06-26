Atomic Heart Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature

Atomic Heart: Annihilation Instinct DLC got a new trailer and an August 2 release date today. In addition to revealing the DLC and giving it a summer release date, developer Mundfish has also released a new update, which in turns adds a highly-requested feature to the game. More specifically, today's new update that's been rolled out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has added New Game+ mode.

While we know everything that the update does, thanks to official patch notes -- which can be viewed below -- we don't know what the file size of the update. In other words, we have minimal insight to offer about how long it could take to download. The only thing we can note is that outside of New Game+, the update is fairly light.

PATCH NOTES

MAIN

Added New Game+ Mode

In this most difficult game mode yet, enemies have new abilities, such as immunity to certain attacks of the player or new attack effects against the player. Also, enemies have an additional color aura, and each color indicates the presence of a certain ability, which could be:

Master of the Elements – Effect:Immunity to glove abilities and cartridge guns

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, ARU-31/6 Rotorobot

Aura color: Purple

Daredevil – Effect:Attacks and movements are accelerated

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, ARU-31/6 Rotorobot, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)

Aura color: Red

Body armor – Effect: Immunity to firearms

Affected enemies: LUC-1 Owl, GMC-69 Vatrushka, DOC, MFU-68/CP Duck

Aura color: Yellow

Athlete – Effect:All enemy attacks force you to the ground

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)

Aura color: Green

Kamikaze – Effect:The enemy explodes upon approaching you

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, ARU-31/6 Rotorobot, MFU-68 Laborer

Aura color: Orange

Lightning rod – Effect:Enemy attacks drain your energy

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 Laborer, RAF-9 Engineer (Rafik)

Aura color: Turquoise

Translocator – Effect:When approaching you, the enemy abruptly covers the distance

Affected enemies: VOV-A6 Lab Tech, Mutant, MFU-68 Laborer

Aura color: Blue



OTHERS

Improved game stability



RECOMMENDATIONS FOR SOLVING SOME ISSUES

We cannot guarantee or support the game if the Atomic Heart game client has been modified by any third-party software. If this happens, you should uninstall this software and reinstall the game.



Updating the driver to the latest version may improve performance (NVIDIA only).





The problem with unlocking achievements has already been solved, but in some very rare cases, the following issues may occur:



○ There may be some delay in unlocking achievements on a platform that requires an Internet connection for this process;

○For those whose achievements were achieved entirely on savegames before or during the Day 1 patch, there may be some issues, which can be solved as follows:



a) In case the achievements were not unlocked, even though their progress was achieved, it will be necessary to re-execute all the conditions by starting a new game.



b) In the rare case where all achievements have been obtained, but the "The Motherland Does Not Forget its Heroes" achievement has not been unlocked for achieving them all, the problem can be solved simply by starting a new game. Data will be recalculated at the launch of the new game, which will entail unlocking the achievement.



Thank you for sharing your feedback with us. We are monitoring it very closely and will share news in a timely manner!

END OF PATCH NOTES

Atomic Heart is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2023 BioShock-esq game, click here.