Atomic Heart Trapped in Limbo DLC Gets Release Date

When it launched earlier this year, Atomic Heart had a moment. The shooter from developer Mundfish was one of the most talked about games of 2023, which makes sense when you consider how many players want a modern take on Bioshock. Atomic Heart doesn't quite live up to that legacy, but it is a solid take on what made the Bioshock franchise so popular. Since its release, Atomic Heart has already received one DLC, but Mundfish isn't stopping there. Today, the team announced that the Trapped in Limbo DLC is coming on February 6, 2024.

What is the Trapped in Limbo DLC for Atomic Hearts?

With this being the second DLC for Atomic Heart, you might expect it to follow up on the events from Annihilation Instinct. Instead, Mundfish is taking things in a different direction. Trapped in Limbo will kick off right after the events of the main game, but uses a different ending than Annihilation Instinct to give players a brand-new story to hop into.

Mundfish describes the DLC by saying, "It introduces new sections of the twisted Limbo world bursting with fan-favorite challenges, but this time with a unique Limbo flavor! While diving into the new insane gameplay, players will be tasked with helping P-3 break through a series of dizzying obstacles, uncover the secrets of his past and the world of Limbo, and demolish uniquely looking opponents with marvelously looking weapons in a combat extravaganza. In order to rise from the depths of Limbo to the top and free P-3's mind from his demons, players will have to do everything they can to curb the changed rules of the game. Trapped in Limbo holds the key to finding out the fate of Major P-3, and it is up to players to get their hands on it, surviving in this enigmatic world with inverted logic."

As you work your way through the DLC, you'll also earn new skills and weapons to improve your arsenal. There are also gold coins that you can collect to earn seven new skins that can also be used in the main campaign to switch things up a bit during a second or third playthrough. If you watched the trailer above, you can likely imagine how wacky these new costumes might be considering some of the environments you'll be running around in the DLC's campaign.

It's worth noting that Mundfish has at least two more DLCs planned for Atomic Heart. We haven't gotten any word on what those might include, but it seems likely that at least one of the remaining two will also ship in 2024, with the fourth probably coming out in 2025. Mundfish has also already announced plans for a sequel, so we may start to hear about that next year, though the team could wait until it's finished dropping all the DLC before moving on to the sequel.