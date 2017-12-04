Attack on Titan 2 Release Date Announced

Koei Tecmo recently announced both the Western and the Japanese release dates for Attack on Titan 2.

A new site that’s been created for the upcoming Attack on Titan video game adaptation listed the game as having a March release date, but a new trailer that’s been released by Koei Tecmo gave a more specific date of March 20 in the West. Japan will receive the game a couple of days earlier on March 15.

The new story trailer for Attack on Titan 2 shows off some of the iconic characters from the anime and manga that you’ll be able to control as they face off against the monstrous titans. In addition to taking down these enemies, players will also be able to control the destructive power of the titans by playing as them at certain times. The second game picks up where the first left off as it encompasses the second season of the anime series, so expect Koei Tecmo’s new game to line up well with the show.

In addition to the new trailer, several more playable characters were also revealed. Annie Leonhart, Bertholdt Hoover, Reiner Braun, the Female Titan, the Colossal Titan, the Armored Titan, and one more titan have all been confirmed for the game. A section of the Attack on Titan 2 site that includes a comprehensive list of the game’s playable characters along with descriptions for each one currently lists 25 different characters with several more yet to be revealed and an “and more” disclaimer that means even more are coming.

The game will also expand on the gameplay of the first game by adding plenty of new combat techniques and mechanics to incorporate into your fighting styles. Stealth, trapping titans with nets, and engaging in fast-paced, head-on combat will be your main tools for survival when it comes to taking down the titans. You’ll also be able to connect with the popular characters from the anime and manga by developing relationships with them and strengthening the bonds through conversations.

Attack on Titan 2 is scheduled to release on March 15 in the West for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.