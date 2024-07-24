Ava Kris Tyson Denies Grooming Allegations in New Statement

Ava Kris Tyson, the former and longtime member of MrBeast on YouTube, has released a new statement that directly responds to recent grooming allegations. In the past day, Tyson announced that she would be mutually parting ways with MrBeast due to accusations that emerged concerning previous conversations with minors. At the time, Tyson didn’t say much specifically about the allegations, but she has now done so and pushed back on the claims.

Shared in a series of posts on X, Tyson said plainly that she “never groomed anyone” in the past. Despite this, Tyson said that she realizes she previously had a number of “unacceptable social media posts” and other actions that were chalked up to “old humor” and “bad edgy jokes”. Because of this, Tyson apologized while also shedding more light on her decision to leave MrBeast after being with the channel since nearly its inception.

“I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false,” Tyson said. “Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online. To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen.In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself. I don’t want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away”

Currently, MrBeast himself, real name Jimmy Donaldson, still hasn’t provided a statement of his own related to this situation with Tyson. As the face of the MrBeast channel and a longtime collaborator of Tyson’s, many across social media have said that Donaldson needs to say something about what has transpired this week. For the time being, it looks as though Donaldson is going to remain silent, but if or when this changes, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.