Avatar Game Release Window Revealed

✖

Avatar's release window has been revealed by Ubisoft, and in the process, the game more or less has been confirmed as a PS5 and Xbox Series X title. During its recent financial call with investors, Ubisoft confirmed that its official Avatar game will not be releasing until April 2022 at the earliest. According to Ubisoft, the game has been pushed to fiscal year 2021/2022 so the game releases closer to Avatar 2, which means it will drop sometime between April 2022 and March 2023. The movie itself is scheduled to release in December 2022, so the game will presumably drop closer to the latter, but for now, this is just speculation.

Unfortunately, this is all Ubisoft reveals. There are no details on the game itself or what platforms it's being developed for, but if it's releasing sometime during the aforementioned window, it's safe to assume it's a PS5 and Xbox Series X game. Of course, it will almost certainly come to PC as well. PS4 and Xbox One are a completely different story though, as the consoles will be quite dated by that point, however, the game began development during this generation so it's not unreasonable to think it could end up being a cross-gen release. Meanwhile, who knows what type of console Nintendo will have by that point, but unless the game is running on current-gen consoles, it's hard to imagine it will come to a Nintendo console.

For those that don't know: Ubisoft's untitled Avatar game was announced all the way back in February 2017 as a big, AAA release from Massive Entertainment, the Ubisoft studio behind The Division and its sequel. That said, while the game was announced three years ago, we haven't seen or heard anything about it.

"What impressed me about Massive were the group’s passion for this project, and the power of its Snowdrop engine,” said James Cameron of the project at the time of its announcement. “With the power of [Snowdrop], and the team’s passion and obsessive focus on detail, we know they’re the right group to bring the beauty and danger of Pandora to life.”

Avatar is set to release sometime between April 2022 and March 2023.