‘Avengers: Endgame’ Set Photo Reveals The Cast Uses Game Boys To Pass Time

Being an actor means regularly being subject to long work days that sometimes can end up being 16 hours of filming. But not every minute of a day filming requires you to be on camera or getting make-up done. No, there’s sometimes a lot of downtime depending on what scenes are being shot. And as a result, Hollywood stars find all types of ways to pass time. Some read books. Others scroll through Twitter. But for Chris Evans Scarlett Johansson, playing as certain Nintendo console is the preferred way of passing time on the set of Avengers: Endgame.

Recently, taking to Twitter, Mark Ruffalo posted a picture of Captain America and Black Widow, revealing, they, and other cast members, like to pass time on a long day of filming by whipping out some Game Boys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, the post went viral, not only because of the gaming community getting behind it, but because fans have been desperate for anything Avengers: Endgame related. And of course, people love Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson.

Love how these two look like they’re straight out of an old video game magazine ad >,pic.twitter.com/OS3UYvUVO6 — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) April 12, 2019

omg 15 years later but same energy as this pic.twitter.com/vNGlQLzDyq — sabrina (@spIitskies) April 13, 2019

THIS MAKES US SO HAPPY THANK YOU MARK WE LOVE YOU 😩💕 pic.twitter.com/SQNTLJoRqr — ✖️ingrid dorothy✖️ (@evansson_) April 12, 2019

this makes me happy omgggggggggggg omg so ready pic.twitter.com/zS1xTrMk37 — クリスチャンストレスキ🔞(26) (@ChristianStole4) April 12, 2019

Avengers: Endgame is finally poised to release later this month on April 26. And the combination of hype and early numbers out of China seem to suggest the release is about to be Marvel’s biggest one yet.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!