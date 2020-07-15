Marvel's Avengers Beta Dates Announced

✖

Developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix today revealed that the beta for the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers will have three distinct phases that will begin rolling out next month. Starting August 7th, players that have pre-ordered the title for PlayStation 4 will receive access to the beta, and further access will go out more widely in the weeks following that.

More specifically, on August 14th, the Xbox One and PC pre-order beta and PlayStation 4 open beta will begin, and then on August 21st, open beta begins for all. The folks behind the game have also announced via IGN that the next War Table stream is set for July 29th at 1PM ET/10AM PT, so there is still more to learn before the beta begins. The helpful graphic below provides all of the information in one place:

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix)

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

What did you think of the recent War Table reveals? Are you excited for the next stream and beta? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.