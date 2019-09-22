Marvel’s Avengers Breaks Down the Game’s Approach to Black Widow

The events of the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers largely appear to take place five years after an initial mission reveals a terrible accident. That gives the various characters still around after the time jump, including Black Widow, a not insignificant amount of time to grow and develop. According to Laura Bailey, the voice actress behind the game’s Natasha Romanoff, this allows for Widow’s unique, sometimes underutilized, abilities to shine through.

“Well this is a more sophisticated story with more nuanced themes,” Bailey states as part of a multiple-tweet answer to a question from the official Twitter account about what makes this version of Widow stand out. “We’re tackling elements of Black Widow’s leadership abilities. We really get to show Black Widow in her element. Embracing parts of her personality [and] skillset that may have been downplayed when the Avengers were together. Despite her struggles to fill Cap’s shoes, in many ways Widow leads by example & it’s crazy that she isn’t even aware of how good she is in that role.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

A: We’re tackling elements of Black Widow’s leadership abilities. We really get to show Black Widow in her element. Embracing parts of her personality & skillset that may have been downplayed when the Avengers were together. (2/3) — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 20, 2019

A: Despite her struggles to fill Cap’s shoes, in many ways Widow leads by example & it’s crazy that she isn’t even aware of how good she is in that role. (3/3) — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 20, 2019

What do you think about this take on Black Widow? Are you even more interested to see her in action? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Square Enix described Marvel’s Avengers in a previous press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.