Marvel's Avengers Developer Confirms One Feature Won't Be Available at Launch

A whole slew of new information was recently revealed about the upcoming video game Marvel's Avengers during the title's first of what would seem to be several War Table streams, corresponding interviews, and the like. Developer Crystal Dynamics hasn't quite lifted the hood on everything, however, and that includes post-launch details. But if a recent Reddit AMA answer from War Zones director Philippe Therien is any indication, it sounds like they will be robust -- and include a feature that most folks will likely want to have.

Specifically, Therien was asked whether it would be possible to play two of the same hero, like two Hulks, during co-op, and while he technically shot it down as something that would be unavailable, his phrasing hints that it won't always be the case. "That won't be possible at launch," Therien wrote. Which means, of course, that it might be possible after launch. Regardless, we live in hope.

People around the world have turned their backs on the Avengers. Ms. Marvel must reassemble her role models while facing AIM's leader, George Tarleton, who has his own vision for the future. 🔬 Watch the Story Trailer from the inaugural Marvel's Avengers WAR TABLE! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/gkPExwUVHR — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 24, 2020

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.