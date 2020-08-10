Marvel's Avengers Is Free via Verizon Promotion

✖

Verizon has officially teamed up with developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix to provide early access to Marvel's Avengers -- both the beta and an actual digital copy of the full video game when it launches on September 4th. The promotion is fairly limited as it appears to only be available to the first 5,000 claimants, so if you are a Verizon Wireless or Fios customer that wants a free copy of the video game, you will need to act now.

Essentially, the free game is available as part of the Verizon Up rewards program as a Super Ticket. If you have Verizon, you can download the My Verizon app, login to the Verizon Up rewards section, and claim the Super Ticket there. Once claimed, users can take the key provided over to PlayAvengers.com/Verizon to actually redeem it. Once redeemed, it grants access to this coming weekend's beta and folks can also choose their desired platform to download the full game on console or PC alongside timed exclusive in-game content when it launches.

Here's the official description for the Marvel's Avengers video game, if you're somehow not familiar:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Did you have a chance to play in the beta already? What do you think of the leaked skins? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.