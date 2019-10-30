Marvel’s Avengers Offers Further Detail on Why the Avengers Disband

Marvel’s Avengers, the upcoming video game from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, isn’t set to release until next year, but every convention or trade show appearance for the game seems to be an opportunity for the folks behind the game to release just a little more information about it. And now that Paris Games Week is here, even more details about the game’s story are coming to light — including exactly why the Avengers have disbanded in the game.

While it’s been known that the eponymous Avengers disband in the wake of the game’s A-Day prologue, a new trailer for the game adds further insight to exactly how that happened. So, what, exactly, caused the group to go from celebrated heroes on a team together to… just a bunch of people? It’s pretty simple, really.

“After being blamed for a disastrous explosion that leaves San Francisco in ruins,” the trailer’s narrator states, “the Avengers are forced to disband due to public backlash and government pressure.”

There you have it, folks. Not exactly surprising, or anything out of the ordinary, but at least we now know exactly why the team goes their separate ways. It also seems to tie into the greater conspiracy at the heart of the game to sideline superheroes, and we can probably expect to learn more about that in the coming months leading up to the game’s release in May 2020.

Get your spy tech ready for a closer look at Marvel’s Avengers in this Game Overview. 🔎 Discover the world, improve your Gear, customize Skills, unlock Outfits, and reassemble the Avengers!#EmbraceYourPowers #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/6GtS2YK8ad — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 30, 2019

Here’s the official description for Marvel’s Avengers:

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel‘s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.