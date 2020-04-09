Avengers and The Last of Us Part 2 Actor Teases “Big News” Coming Soon

Over the last few weeks, voice actor Troy Baker has seen not one, but two highly-anticipated games delayed: Marvel’s Avengers, and The Last of Us Part II. While the news has proven to be a major disappointment to fans, the voice actor is teasing some big news on the horizon. Baker left a rather cryptic comment on Twitter, and gamers anticipating both games are speculating as to what it could possibly be. Given the number of delays of major games thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it certainly seems like a good time for some good news, and fans of Baker are certainly waiting with bated breath!

Of course, Baker’s tweet gives fans very little to go off of. In addition to his roles as Joel in The Last of Us and Bruce Banner in Marvel’s Avengers, Baker has voice acting credits in a plethora of games, including Batman: Arkham Origins, Mortal Kombat 11, Resident Evil 6, Far Cry 4, and literally dozens more beyond those. If the news is video game related, it could be just about anything!

In addition to his voice acting roles, Baker has appeared in a handful of live-action roles, as well. His most recent live-action role was the 2015 film, The Phoenix Incident. With HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us currently in production, it will be interesting to see if Baker will have some kind of role in the series. While Baker is not as prominently known for his live-action roles, the series is clearly aiming to bring in multiple elements from the games, including music by composer Gustavo Santaolalla. Even if it’s not in the role of Joel, Baker could end up playing some role in the series.

Some big news coming soon. Stay tuned. — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) April 8, 2020

Of course, it’s entirely possible that Baker’s news will have nothing to do with video games. In addition to video games, Baker’s voice talents have been put to use in several animated films, and he is also a musician, as well. However, with fans of The Last of Us champing at the bit for more information on the delayed game and upcoming HBO series, fans are certainly hoping for something significant.

Do you have any guesses about Baker’s upcoming news? What are you hoping to hear announced? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!