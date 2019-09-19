How Marvel Helps With the Development of Marvel’s Avengers

When it comes to the upcoming video game Marvel’s Avengers from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix, the name “Marvel” might be in the title, but just how involved is the company with the game? As it turns out, at least according to the studio head of Crystal Dynamics, the answer is: pretty dang involved from a big picture, conceptual stance.

The PlayStation.Blog recently shared a bunch of interesting tidbits from a conversation with Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos, and among the questions Amos answered is a look at how Marvel fits into the development process on Marvel’s Avengers. (It is, after all, in the name.)

“Shaun Escayg, our Creative Director, along with Bill Rosemann, VP & Creative Director at Marvel Games and his team, collaborate on everything,” Amos said.

“Marvel, from the beginning have been great and pushing us to be authentic, but also original. They have 80 years of content to draw from, and it’s not just how they play, it’s how they look and interact,” he continued. “So there’s been a process where they’ll let us go in our own direction while still drawing on that history, saying, ‘Hey remember this comic, or this one panel where Hulk did X,Y,Z — what’s your take on that?’ And we love that. We’re huge fans first and foremost.”

Here’s how Square Enix described Marvel’s Avengers in a previous press release:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.