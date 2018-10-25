Fan-Made ‘Avengers’ Video Shows War Between Single-Player, Multiplayer Games

A clever video mixing video game titles with an epic scene from Avengers: Infinity War has been created to depict the battle between single-player and multiplayer games.

Twitter user Sphynixy shared the video below that showed the different heroes from the latest Avengers movie with names of multiplayer and single-player games plastered over their heads. Games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite and League of Legends show up in the clip until a surprise appearance by Thor representing Red Dead Redemption 2 shows up to clean house.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Online V. Single Games The Terror of the Industry pic.twitter.com/O7h7oJX3RO — Doğuş (@Sphynixy) October 22, 2018

Cory Barlog, creator of this year’s God of War game, also makes an appearance in the video with the game developer’s head pasted onto Bruce Banner’s while he’s inside the Hulkbuster. The video’s creator asked Barlog to watch the video, and Barlog obliged by retweeting it. Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, the developer responsible for the God of War game and others before it, also made a brief appearance inside the armored suit.

In a twist at the very end, the main antagonist of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, was portrayed by Tencent. The massive Chinese company has investments and connections with other companies such as Activision-Blizzard, Epic Games, and Riot Games, and PUBG Corp., all of which are known for their multiplayer titles. Tencent isn’t known for wiping out things like Thanos is, but it’s certainly a powerful company in the gaming sphere.

Both types of games have their place in gamers’ libraries, but multiplayer elements consistently make their way into games to capitalize on the interconnected gaming world. Some developers are moving away from single-player content while others are sticking to the game type and either incorporating it into games or building entirely single-player games like the ones released this year and in coming months that were shown in the video. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Battlefield V are one example of this, Treyarch’s Call of Duty game ditching a single-player campaign in favor of multiplayer, Zombies, and battle royale why EA DICE’s new Battlefield project added battle royale and kept the single-player component intact.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases later this week on October 26th, so people will see then whether it’ll have the same effect on multiplayer games that the video portrays.