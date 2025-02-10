Avowed File Size Reveals Big Download for Xbox Fans

It may be a hefty cost to journey to the Living Lands for some players. The upcoming Avowed, a fantasy RPG from the team at Obsidian Entertainment, is one of Xbox’s most anticipated releases this year and is poised to make quite a splash. In the title, you’ll explore the Living Lands and decide the fate of all those within it. While the title will be available on Xbox Game Pass at release and playable for Early Access owners on February 13th, you may want to prep your console for the large download size.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

As shown on Xbox.com and on the Xbox Game Store, the full download size of Avowed, specifically the Standard Version on Xbox Series X|S, is 74.77 GBs. Meanwhile, the PC version will come in at around 72 GB. While it isn’t too out of the ordinary for RPGs to be quite large downloads, it is a heavy toll for many, as many other recent releases, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, already take up a large chunk of storage space. Fortunately, you can preload some of Avowed, around 324.77 MBs, so if you want to get the jump on things earlier, it is an option.

It does make sense that Avowed would be on the heftier side of downloads, given its size in-game. The title, which returns players to the world of Pillars of Eternity‘s Eora, is a first-person RPG where you can choose many different styles and abilities. You can, for example, be strictly magic-based or stick with a sword or other sharp weapons. Plus, given that the game was built for Xbox Series X|S, the graphics and such take a factor into the sizing. In terms of length, director Carrie Patal said previously that it would be similar to The Outer Worlds, which ranged from 15-40 hours depending on your playstyle.

Nevertheless, many eyes will be on Avowed to make a big showing upon its release. Xbox, unlike past years, does have some heavy hitters to start the year. During the latest Xbox Developer Direct, Compulsion Games’ South of Midnight and id Software’s DOOM: The Dark Ages were confirmed to launch on April 8th and May 15th, respectively. Further down the line, the reboot of Fable, done by Forza Horizon’s Playground Games, will make its way to Xbox and PC. Therefore, Avowed does have a lot to show in order to stand out, but, knowing Obsidian’s track record, it’s safe to assume they’ll do just that.

Avowed slashes its way onto PC and Xbox Series X|S on February 18th, with Early Access from its Premium Edition starting on February 13th. Are you planning to play Avowed when it releases? Let us know in the comments! To keep up to date on all things Avowed and Xbox, keep it here at ComicBook.