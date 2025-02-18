Avowed Patch Notes Revealed for Release Day Update

Obsidian Entertainment has made some changes to Avowed via a new patch as the Living Lands welcomes new guests after the early access period. The patch notes detail many of the fixes done to the fantasy RPG as it becomes available for everyone who purchased the title or on Xbox Game Pass. These include small bugs with the visuals, audio, NPCs, and user interface. Most importantly, community-requested fixes like the tier system and selling upgraded material, have been addressed, with the promise of more in the future as the game grows, especially now that it is available to the public.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avowed, which takes place within the Pillars of Eternity universe, has been received quite well from critics and fans. Many, like us at ComicBook, likened the title to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for its engaging combat, grand narrative, and excellent worldbuilding. In our review, we said “Avowed may not be the most advanced RPG in the world and there may be games that offer unparalleled levels of depth by comparison, but that doesn’t stop Obisidan’s new fantasy game from being great.”

Play video

As mentioned before, the patch notes for Avowed, which encompass Patch 1.2.2, fix many of the issues found in the early access version of the game. They took into account some of the communities’ asks, like fixing the tier system to be more forgiving. Tons of bugs and glitches, including crashes, have been snuffed out to ensure a smoother experience for those who take the journey.

The patch notes for Patch 1.2.2 of Avowed can be found below:

Community-Requested Fixes

Updates to Equipment Tier difference feedback and penalties/bonuses: Changed Tier penalty system from a hard tier to tier system and made it dynamic based on players equipment and the tier (and sub-tier) of the enemy. Tier difference rules now only apply when there is a +/- 4 tier sub-tier gap. Tier II enemies will now play a small reaction animation when struck by lower-tier weapons, instead of not reacting at all. Reduced damage reduction when player weapons are closer in tier to an enemy. Significantly decreased how often companions comment about player needing better armor and/or weapons.

Upgrade materials can no longer be sold to merchants to inadvertently make upgrading difficult. We have a longer-term fix involving buying back from merchants in the works.

Missing NPCs

In specific situations, some NPCs weren’t where they should be. Saving the game, and re-loading will put them back where they should be. We will have a fix soon that fixes the situation completely and doesn’t require a save and load.

Quest & Exploration Fixes

The brambles in the Delemgan Glade will now vanish when the Adragan Heart is acquired, preventing players from getting stuck inside.

Grysca (the apothecary) now correctly speaks with the player to advance An Untimely End, even if they previously encountered a bug with Thalla the Ogre spawning twice.

Added a system to respawn key characters when loading a save if they were previously missing and blocking quest progression (including Ambassador Hylgard and The Watcher Runyd).

Companion & NPC Improvements

Reviving companions in combat now restores them to 75% of their maximum health instead of 50%.

Starting health of companions has been increased to help with their viability in combat.

Merchants & Economy

Merchants at the Dawnshore docks now offer ‘Fine’ gear in addition to ‘Common’ gear.

Crashes & Major Issues

Removed chance to crash when casting Corrosive Siphon on destructible objects.

Optimized resource handling of VFX while the game is paused via radial menus to prevent rare leaks and crashes.

Quest & Area Design

Fixed invisible collision blocking the player in Strangleroot.

Prevented players from charging into unintended areas in Strangleroot, avoiding quest progression issues.

Enemies now navigate the bridges of the lava tubes more consistently.

First Contact with the Enemy quest now progresses correctly if all badges are collected before speaking to Nauki.

Players can now complete Steel Resolve after the main quest in Emerald Stair if they had completed enough objectives beforehand.

Kowha now responds correctly if the player returns to them after starting One Last Drink.

Dialog with Giatta upon leaving Naku Tedek now triggers consistently when loading saves before the conversation.

Updated Mapping the Living Lands quest conditions to allow starting from future regions before talking to the quest giver in Dawnshore.

Updated A Lady Never Tells quest flow so it correctly completes in the quest log when starting via the courtesan, getting the shipment, then speaking to Giuliana.

Governor Ignasi’s option to turn in the spy can now only be triggered once instead of being repeatable.

Conversations with leaders in the final area no longer end prematurely when choosing the Let me reconsider option.

Made an additional ending option for the leadership conclave available to players who initially backed out but wish to reconsider.

Adjusted environment art near the Trantons bounty in Emerald Stair to prevent bounty loot from becoming unobtainable.

Previously missing voice-over lines in ambient content now play correctly.

Systems & Gameplay Improvements

Seeds of Vengeance summons now scale correctly with health and damage.

One-handed weapon Parry enchantments now function as intended.

Party buffs from the player now correctly target companions only, instead of summoned creatures.

Kai no longer gets stuck if using Unbending Defense while mid-air with Leap of Daring.

Improved frame rate when rendering damage numbers on multiple enemies at once.

Improved item randomization when restocking shops.

Blast ability for wands now plays the correct visual and sound effects.

Improved logic for animations on companions at the end of combat.

Improved transitions on the top of Mt. Forja.

Fixed interaction inconsistencies with objects and NPCs obscured by other characters.

Controllers no longer rumble when loading a save before the final boss fight.

Fixed issues with pond coin interactions.

Added error codes for save game failures.

Improved where characters are looking during certain conversations.

Audio Improvements

Cutscene in Naku Kebel now properly plays sound effects.

Eating food from the radial menu now provides audio feedback.

Increased volume of Woedica’s voiceover audio.

Player voice now plays more consistently for abilities with vocal components.

Improved transitions between music intensity levels when exploring.

Music during the end slides now plays at the intended volume.

Visual & Art Fixes

Updated Banner Dwarf’s outfit LODs to reduce clipping during animation.

Captain Ngunu’s neck is now properly merged with his head.

Steel Garrote Soldiers have re-grown their missing hands.

Improved shadow quality on Xbox Series X Performance Mode.

User Interface (UI) & Controls