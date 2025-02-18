Xbox Game Pass Reveals Final Games for February

February is swiftly coming to an end, and Xbox Game Pass has now revealed what games will be released to close things out. We already knew about Avowed of course, but Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have 3 more releases coming beyond what was announced at the start of the month. Unfortunately, Game Pass Standard tier subscribers have just 1 game to look forward to. However, with March coming up pretty quickly, we should have another batch of games in about 2 weeks. The final Xbox Game Pass games for February can be found below:

February 18th- Avowed (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

February 20th- EA Sports F1 24 (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

February 20th- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Xbox Series X|S, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

February 25th- Watch Dogs: Legion (Console, PC, Cloud) through Game Pass Standard, Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

avowed is available on game pass starting today

Avowed is arguably one of the biggest Xbox releases for the year, so there should be a lot of anticipation surrounding that game’s day one arrival on Game Pass. The review embargo for the game was lifted last week, and it seems reception is largely positive so far. As of this writing, Avowed holds a score of 80 on Metacritic. That’s a pretty impressive number, and it could convince some people to try the game out if they weren’t planning to otherwise. Of course, that number could change as more people get a chance to experience Avowed and make a judgement for themselves.

It’s possible Xbox front loaded this month’s releases to give Avowed a bit more room to breathe. The rest of the Game Pass offerings for this half of the month are pretty minor, or somewhat niche. EA Sports F1 24, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and Watch Dogs: Legion all received mostly mixed reviews at launch, and probably won’t have broad appeal for most Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Hopefully we’ll see a bigger start to March, especially with some major games set to leave the service at the end of February.

In today’s update, Xbox also announced that more games are being added to the “stream your own game” collection. The option was added last year, with a smaller library of games available at the start. Unfortunately, the official Xbox blog post does not offer any kind of information about what games will be added in the near future. Being able to stream games that you own is pretty convenient, and a nice option to have, especially once a game has left Xbox Game Pass. Hopefully we’ll see the option continue to expand in a meaningful way!

Do you plan on checking out any of these new additions to Xbox Game Pass? Which of these titles most appeals to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!