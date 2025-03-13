Avowed Update 1.3 Patch Notes Released

Today, Obsidian Entertainment has released their latest patch notes for the newest Avowed update. The action role-playing game has made its place in the realm of Xbox Game Studios, holding a steady stream of players journeying through the magical and mysterious world of Eora through Xbox Game Pass on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Avowed Update 1.2.4 was released two weeks ago, which didn’t have any new features to bring along. The new Avowed update is packed with many improvements, fixes, balances, and new features based on community requests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avowed 1.3 patch notes offer a wide range of changes to the gameplay experience, with players receiving additional talent points every 5 levels. Major issues and crashes have been fixed which detailed the frame rate issue from some Xbox players on the main menu. The update also mentioned that within the next few weeks, a roadmap will be released, going over some of the plans for the future content for Avowed.

For those who want to see the new Avowed 1.3 patch notes, the update details are below.

Community Requested Features

The player will now receive an additional talent point at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30. Players with save files past those levels will receive the additional points.

High Contrast Documents: New option increases font size and applies bold styling to all documents, tutorials, in-game pop-ups, and the ledger’s quest tab.

Walk Toggle: Players using mouse and keyboard can now toggle between walking and running.

HUD Customization: HUD Toggle Keybind: A new keybind (default: Backslash) hides all HUD elements for cleaner screenshots. HUD Opacity Slider: Adjust the transparency of the HUD to your preference.

Camera & Compass Options: Third-Person FOV Slider: Added to Graphics Settings. Static Compass Option: Players can now lock the compass to always point North instead of rotating.

Controller & Input Improvements: Full support for customizing controller keybinds.



Crashes & Major Issues

Game Stability Fixes: Fixed a rare crash when switching music during level transitions. Xbox App (PC) Launch Crash Fixed: No longer crashes with error 0xc0000005. Fixed a save data issue causing crashes related to encounter spawning enemies with save/loading. Resolved a Fast Travel crash that could sometimes occur. Addressed a rare crash affecting ROG Ally and Intel-integrated laptops. Main menu frame rate is now capped to prevent crashes and hardware issues.



Quests & Dialogues

Quest Progression Fixes: The “Quest Available” icon for Ranger Verano no longer appears after the quest becomes inaccessible. “The Finer Things in Battle” quest now triggers reliably and will retroactively complete for players who already met its requirements. Attacking the xaurips in Dehengen’s cabin before the “Find Her Cabin” objective now properly progresses the quest. “Our Dreams Divide Us Still” – Combat at Mount Forja now consistently ends to advance the quest. “Dawntreader” quest fix: Now properly turn-inable to Ofryc even if Kai and Marius are not in the party. “Elder Offerings” quest fix: Now properly resolves if the player both paid for the stolen food and returned it. “Boundaries of Antiquity” quest fix: Prevented an issue where players could skip a required conversation. “An Untimely End.” – Ygwulf and the rebels no longer become hostile after sparing him.

NPC & Conversation Adjustments: Fixed Adelarro and opponents failing to appear if Dreamthralls were killed before starting a side quest. Amalia will now always give you the key to her camp’s chest when speaking with her. Constable Hajime now correctly rewards players for bounties even if “Heart of Valor” isn’t completed. Marius’s Training Offer: His training offer is now more accessible in conversations. Conversations will no longer drop unexpectedly if enemies detect the player while in dialogue. Restartable Dialogues: Players can now restart conversations with: The illusion in the “Face Your Fears” quest (Shatterscarp). Runyd the watcher if dialogue ended prematurely. Ranger Casagrada in “Steel Resolve” after progressing past “Ancient Soil.”



Systems & Gameplay Improvements

Combat & Enemy Behavior: Arrow Decals Improved: More visible in XSX Performance mode for “The Wasteland Courier” quest. Pistols now hit targets more reliably. Companions with the Shocked status effect no longer electrocute the player when nearby. Enemies react more reliably to arrows impacts. Ranged enemies are less confused when the player moves in and out of cover.

Spells & Abilities: Essence cost reductions now properly apply and no longer prevent spellcasting. Fixed cases where totem effects would stop working after conversations or cutscenes. “Into the Fray” ability can now be canceled into other actions sooner, improving combo potential.

Quest & Loot Fixes: Fast Travel is now disabled during certain animations to prevent getting stuck when quest items are consumed before progression. If Old Nuna was defeated but the bounty quest didn’t progress, returning to the location now correctly updates the quest. If Belderreno was defeated but no bounty trophy was received, players can now revisit the bounty location to find the trophy. Loot in the Yellowband area no longer falls into the environment, preventing collection issues.

Controls & Performance: Mouse 4/5 buttons can now be bound to actions. Optimized elemental accumulation effects for better performance. Optimized the Tebaru Sanakis spirit visuals to improve performance. Reducing VO volume now also reduces reverb/echo for characters. Upscaling no longer defaults to DLSS every time the game is launched.

Collision & Environmental Fixes: Adjusted Eothasian temple collision to prevent going out of bounds. Doors at Naku Tedek now correctly unseal when reloading a save if combat was already completed. Fixed rock collision near the Strangled Adra in Dawnshore. Wall textures in Emerald Stair Pargrunen Cache now render properly.



Bug Fixes & Miscellaneous

General Stability & Fixes: Resolved issues with respawning enemies, such as the Sporeking reappearing after being killed. Fixed unkillable Dreamthralls outside of Thirdborn. Fixed an issue where Ryngrim’s rotating wheel would shift when the game was out of focus.

UI & Localization Fixes: Gjeda’s Journal no longer contains duplicate entries when playing in French. The description for the food item Saucco now displays correctly in all languages. Medical Supplies quest item now has the correct icon.

Navigation & World Interactions: The player can no longer become stuck in the Cistern after dying in combat with Ygwulf. Sliding under obstacles now works properly. The player can now properly talk to Ambassador Hylgard, Ryngrim, Lödwyn, and others if combat previously interrupted a quest-related conversation. Sargamis no longer gets stuck when walking toward the lever in Eothasian Temple.



Content Fixes

Global Changes

Adjusted collision on all winch assets to improve performance.

Centered the UI indicator on each illusory object.

Character creation options now have consistent translations in Polish.

Marius’s offer to train the player is now more easily accessible through conversation.

The Ledger’s Documents tab no longer displays debug text on the header for Lore while playing in French.

Tuned variables for tracking the player’s influence on The Voice to improve reactivity.

Fort Northreach:

Cleaned up rocks and sand assets to blend together better.

Fixed multiple issues in Polish translation of documents at Fort Northreach.

Improved camera framing in the conversation with Steadman Ralke at Fort Northreach.

Removed parkour from certain rock formations around Fort Northreach to prevent players from accidentally getting out of bounds and falling through the world.

Updated settings on rocks in the ocean to prevent players from getting stuck out of bounds.

Dawnshore

Added ambience SFX to a room that was missing it in Dawnshore.

Addressed rendering issues on various props used in Dawnshore, including wicker baskets, window frames and glass, cobwebs, hanging water plants, book piles, swinging trap logs, beige curtains, red curtains, iron curtain rods, and bougainvillea plants.

Adjusted camera framing in conversation with Dagherda in Dawnshore.

Bright flash of light no longer appears in cutscene during the quest “Dawntreader”.

Changed collision settings in Eothasian temple to prevent players from going out of bounds.

Dream conversations in Dawnshore now use the correct gendered variants when referring to the Envoy while playing in Polish.

Glaedwine and Leoflaed no longer repeat their quest turn in dialog for “Escape Plan”.

Grysca will now enter his standing animation more reliably.

If the player turns in the Luminous Adra to Sapiento de Falva as part of the quest “Precious Light”, the player can no longer turn in the adra to Captain Evina Bardatto as well.

Improved performance for lighting and raytracing in the Ruinous Cavern in Dawnshore.

Reduced light and fog leaking in Runyd’s house in Dawnshore.

Reduced shadow noise in the first room of the Cistern when playing on XSX Performance mode.

Removed gaps in Dawnshore’s Shantytown that let players go into unintended areas.

The action “Store Items” in Party Stash now uses the correct translation in Polish.

The conversation with Tycg in the Aedyran Embassy in Dawnshore will no longer end unexpectedly.

The hanging cloth drapes in Dawnshore’s Shantytown bar now render in their intended color.

The player can no longer fall and get stuck between buildings in the Militia Barracks in Paradis.

The player can no longer reach an unintended area behind sewer grates in Dawnshore’s Cistern.

The player can no longer reach an unintended area near the God Shrine in Dawnshore.

The player can no longer reach unintended areas inside buildings in Northern Paradis.

The quest “Precious Light” will now use correct quest markers if the player kills Captain Trevik without meeting Sapiento de Falva first.

The Voice now correctly acknowledges the Player’s pronouns during their conversation in The Beyond while playing in Polish.

Updated one of Captain Soldis’s lines to use the correct formatting and syntax.

Ygwulf and the rebels no longer become hostile after sparing him in “An Untimely End”.

Emerald Stair

“Quest available” icon for Ranger Verano no longer displays after the quest becomes inaccessible.

Adelarro is now using the proper voiceover file during some of his lines.

Bounty quests with a singular target will now update upon killing the target instead of having to defeat all the enemies in the encounter.

Corrected the description for Death Knight Armor’s “Bastion” enchantment in Polish.

Corrected the loot list for a chest outside of Naku Tedek that would sometimes have no loot in it.

Enemies outside of the Delemgan Queen’s chamber will now remain hostile if the player enters combat with her.

If the player defeated Old Nuna and collected the bounty trophy but the quest did not progress, they can now return to the bounty location and the quest will update.

Improved lighting performance for mushrooms outside of Naku Tedek.

SFX of electrified water in Naku Tedek will no longer play after the trap causing it has been disabled.

The conversation with Lieutenant Fidelio will no longer end unexpectedly if the player receives the quest “Missing Rangers” from Belenna and speaks with him before finding Adelarro.

The name for Fast Travel Beacons now accurately convey their purpose and meaning in Polish.

The player can no longer turn in the quest “Nature vs. Nurture” infinitely to Amadio.

The player is now able to talk to Ranger Casagrada as part of the quest “Steel Resolve” if the player has progressed past a certain point of the quest “Ancient Soil”.

Updated syntax for Death Knight Armor’s description to display the correct health values.

Shatterscarp

Added the correct SFX to a lever in the Sand Sea Ruins in Shatterscarp.

Camera now correctly centers on the Envoy when certain characters state their opinion about trying drugs.

Choosing specific dialogue options when talking to the survivalists near the Ancient Lakebed in Shatterscarp no longer causes the conversation to infinitely loop.

Cutscenes that occur during the quest “Shadows of the Past” now have controller vibration haptics.

Giatta now uses the correct voiceover file for one of her in-combat remarks.

If the player made choices that lead to Chiko’s death, they will no longer appear and be alive during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Optimized raytracing near the Naku Kubel Approach in Shatterscarp.

Overworld changes that occur after certain choices are made during the quest “Shadows of the Past” will no longer appear earlier than intended.

Players can no longer get stuck in an unintended area in Shatterscarp’s Shrine to Wael.

Rotating wheels in Ryngrim’s Domain now have the correct SFX.

The audio for the sea shanty singers in Thirdborn is now removed if the singers are not present.

The conversation with Nameho and Tamamu no longer ends prematurely if the player already completed specific objectives in the quest “Home Sweet Home” before speaking to them for the first time.

The NPC Koda in Shatterscarp now has the proper voiceover files for some of his lines.

The player can no longer get stuck inside the cliffside rocks near the Sand Sea Ruins in Shatterscarp.

The player can no longer reach an unintended area near Aiko’s Campsite in Shatterscarp.

The player can no longer reach an unintended area near the Pargrun Cache in Shatterscarp.

The player can now properly receive their reward if they patiently wait for the guard who has to pee in Thirdborn.

Updated Ruanga’s character model to resolve continuity errors during the quest “One Last Drink.”

Galawain’s Tusks

Added a conditional to prevent players from talking with a specific NPC about the outcome of the quest Keep History Alive if they have not completed it yet.

Added ambient crowd noises to NPC crowds in Solace Keep.

Amalia will no longer fail to give you a key to her camp’s chest after speaking with her in her camp. Players that have previously run into this problem will receive the key when entering Galawain’s Tusks or after loading a save game in Galawain’s Tusks.

An NPC will no longer walk into the conversation space when talking to Warden Radut in Galawain’s Tusks.

Fog no longer leaks through the walls of Solace Lava Tubes when playing with Shadow Quality set to Medium.

Improved lighting performance in the Southern Warden Tower in Galawain’s Tusks.

Prevented Councilor Kostya from saying a line of dialogue that should only play for a specific outcome in “Ancient Soil”.

The conversation with Renato in Galawain’s Tusks will no longer trigger earlier than intended.

The quest “Boundaries of Antiquity” will now properly complete if the player purified the water after killing Weeping Willow during her initial encounter.

Weeping Willow will now fight back when the player chooses to kill her at the end of “Boundaries of Antiquity”.

Endgame Regions

Adjusted camera framing in conversations during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Adjusted text positions on the map during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Companions will no longer become stuck behind locked doors in The Garden.

Corrected formatting of Polish translations during the final region of the game.

Improved transition into the ending cutscenes and end slides of the game.

The examinable “Maegfolc Orison V” can now be found in The Garden.

The player can no longer access a conversation in Galawain’s Tusks with Iancu meant for another area of the game.

The player will no longer get stuck in an unintended area when jumping off a cliff in The Garden.

The player will no longer get stuck in the environment in certain areas during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Updated fog in The Garden so that cloud VFX from abilities such as Blizzard and Returning Storm will properly render.

UI fixes and Improvements

A “new item” indicator will now appear subcategories in the ledger to help guide players to the entries they have not read yet.

Added a “Next Tip” prompt for loading screens.

Added a visual indicator for progress when uploading saves to Xbox Cloud.

Adra Shard now uses the intended item icon.

An inventory count for adra will now be displayed when viewing it in a store.

Buff icons from Food no longer appear cut off if the player has several buffs active at once.

Changing subtitle size will now update immediately if the player is in a conversation.

Changing the game’s Language in Settings no longer requires the “Apply” prompt to be selected twice.

Companion abilities will no longer auto-bind to slots which have already been bound by the player.

Disabled the ability to open the ledger when the player is dead or incapacitated briefly during Second Wind.

Full-screen tutorials now display properly during a new game, even if they had been seen in a previous save.

In the rare event of loading an incompatible save, the Main Menu’s Continue button will now display a warning.

Marius’ abilities now have the correct respec cost.

Mouse 4/5 buttons can now be bound to actions.

Remove allowance of Emojis during name creation for Xbox.

Removed the “removed from inventory” prompt every time the player uses a throwable.

Shopkeepers will no longer get rid of items you have sold to them.

The description for the food item Saucco now has the correct string in all languages.

The HUD will no longer persist when leaving or entering a Party Camp.

The input for canceling the throw of a grenade will now properly update to the correct input if the player changed rebound “Interact”.

The player can no longer continuously spend money on respecing companion points without actually allocating any.

The player now retains temporary status effects/buffs from consumables when entering another map.

The player will no longer become stuck in a blocking state after opening the Action Radial while blocking.

The quest item Medical Supplies now uses the correct item icon.

The setting “Use Xbox Saves” is now hidden when playing on an Xbox or via the Xbox app on PC, as using Xbox Saves is always required on these platforms.

The text for equipping a weapon from the inventory is no longer cut off when playing with different Text Size settings.

Updated Radial Menu for keyboard to use non-customizable keys 1 – 6 keys for binding abilities to the quick action bar. This is to prevent conflicting inputs from happening.

Updated text formatting for the descriptions of game difficulty options.

Upscaling no longer defaults to DLSS every time the game is launched.

Using ESC will now return the player to the previous page in in the Action Radial instead of always closing it.

Gameplay Fixes, Improvements, and Balancing

A skeleton warrior in Ryngrim’s Domain now notices the player if they get shot by the player while reanimating.

Added an error message when attempting to save the game during a cutscene.

Adra and Awakened Adra’s item descriptions no longer claim that players can break these items down into even more Adra.

After killing fire blights, their bodies fall inertly to the ground instead of remaining in the air.

An item pickup sound now plays when the player acquires an item during a conversation.

Attacks from pistols now hit the target more reliably.

Captain Evina Bardatto now drops some equipment in addition to money.

Clarified that Kithwarder’s enchant bonus/penalty applies to Damage Reduction. Boosted Kithwarder’s bonus against kith back to 10% (up from 3%).

Combat music in the Lava Tubes at Solace Keep now updates correctly when the player stealth attacks an enemy without killing them.

Companion’s abilities now correctly scale with the tier system

Companions no longer play stealth barks when the player is sliding.

Companions no longer receive elemental accumulation while incapacitated.

Companions with the Shocked status effect no longer electrocute the player when standing near them.

Conner Tranton will now always drop his unique boots.

Corrected animations seen in third person while the player is idle, running, or sprinting while holding different weapons.

Crowd NPCs in Solace Keep will no longer teleport to the center of the world in front of the player.

Dawnshore Merchants now stock anywhere between 3-5 lockpicks at a time in their shops, increased from the previous amount of 1-3.

Emerald Stair’s exploration music now continues to play when loading saves in Naku Tedek and exiting to the overlands.

Enemies no longer teleport to Yatzli while she’s actively teleporting to a new location in combat.

Enemies will no longer get stuck doing nothing after being hit with a knockback attack.

Enemy health bars will no longer disappear after the player becomes incapacitated in combat.

Essence cost reductions now apply consistently, instead of blocking the player from casting spells despite having sufficient Essence.

Fire Blights can now attack players that are currently blocking with a shield while targeting the creature.

Ghost summons Huginn and Muninn sound more like ghastly spirits and less like living people.

Ghosts’ Stamina Drain aura no longer remains after they die.

God Shrine Totems at Party Camp now have a green smoky effect if their buff is currently active.

Godless chests can now spawn firearms again. This also allows the player to find unique firearms such as Magic Mistol in their intended location.

Ice platforms and shock hazards should no longer spawn in midair when using elemental melee weapons over shallow water.

If the player falls off a cliff during the second trial in Naku Kubel, they will proceed to die instead of activating Second Wind.

If the player performs a Wand Special Attack on an enemy after knocking back and stunning them with Grimoire Snap, Wand Special Attack VFX now properly displays under the enemy.

Improved performance for summoned creatures that receive damage over time or disappear on death.

Increased Young Bears’ resistance to the impact of Power Attacks from Bows, making them less likely to become stunned too often.

Into the Fray can now be cancelled into other actions earlier, to create more follow-up/combo possibilities.

Lowered the stun threshold on Delemgan Summoners.

Lödwyn can no longer get stunned when transitioning between combat phases, and her stun meter now resets upon being healed after transitioning.

Lödwyn’s sword now uses the correct appearance during her entrance cutscene in Dawnshore.

Maegfolc no longer get launched unintentionally high in the air when ragdolled by Pull of Eora

Marius’s Hunter’s Sense ability will now highlight loot from defeated enemies.

Offhand one-handed Axes now play the correct Power Attack animations while in playing in third-person.

Optimized Amadio’s ally buffing abilities to increase performance.

Players can now use any ranged weapon to target Magran’s Fury Stalks, Eye of Rymrgand Nests, Electric Carnivorous Lilies, Ivy of Forgotten Souls, and Essence Generators. This will allow Wand projectiles to target and home in on them.

Players on Story Time difficulty are now twice as resistant to the impact of incoming attacks, making it harder to interrupt the player when they perform actions in combat.

Players on Story Time difficulty will now slowly regenerate up to 50% of their maximum Health and Essence while out of combat.

Power Slide now affects all enemies except for Maegfolc. Increased the impact of Power Slide Rank 2.

Prevented an error that would cause enemies to respawn after they have died. Many enemies that respawned incorrectly due to this issue should be dead when loading an affected save.

Prevented auto-saving from occurring when the player is not in a safe position

Quality of life improvements to the firearm reloading system.

Quest titles no longer linger on the HUD even after being completed.

Rank 2 of Returning Storm now correctly displays the duration of the ability in its description.

Reduced all Adra costs for upgrading equipment by 1.

Reducing VO volume now also reduces the reverb/echo from characters, making them inaudible when setting VO volume to 0.

Removed exploit that allowed players to skip summoned character cooldowns by unequipping the item that grants the summon ability

Removed the cube that appeared after interacting with certain merchants

Resolved inconsistencies in targeting powder kegs and other objects.

Second Wind now has no cooldown on Story Time difficulty.

Small Spiders, Small Beetles, and Extra Small Beetles no longer have collision during their death animations.

The “Press Any Button” prompt now plays a UI sound effect when the player interacts with it.

The Disappointer’s enchantment “Shared Misery” now correctly applies the debuff to surrounding enemies and no longer stacks multiple times on the same enemy.

The Grimoire dry firing animation no longer plays if the player tries to cast a grimoire spell immediately after switching to that grimoire. It now only plays when trying to cast a grimoire spell on cooldown or if the player has insufficient essence.

The player can no longer damage a Damaged Maegfolc by hitting where its missing arm would be.

The player will now receive an additional talent point at levels 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30. Players with save files past those levels will receive the additional points.

The reticle now accurately indicates whether or not Izmalt’s Meteoric Apparatus will hit an enemy when the player aims it at them.

The Sporeking will no longer respawn if the player already killed it.

The underwater audio filter now properly updates when moving the camera above or underwater in Third-Person.

The Yellowbands no longer respawn after the player completes their bounty quest.

Updated Destul’s health bar to correctly display the creature’s name.

Upgrading Grimoire Mastery no longer reduces the essence cost of spells cast with Grimoires.

Upgrading weapons on Hard and Path of the Damned will now require more upgrade materials: Hard: +1 Plant Materials per upgrade, +1 Adra Materials per tier upgrade, Path of the Damned: +2 Plant Materials per upgrade, +2 Plant Materials per tier upgrade

Using an ability right after the ability cooldown wears off will always be successful.

Wand attacks now properly home towards targets standing in water.

Water Beetles’ projectiles now properly home towards targets if the beetles attack them while standing in water.

When changing Difficulty settings, the player’s health and essence now correctly update relative to the newly chosen difficulty.

When loading any save data, gamepad vibration now remains turned on if the player already had it enabled.

When playing on the difficulty Path of the Damned, enemies now have +20% bonus attack speed.

Wildwalker Gloves now have a cooldown, preventing NPCs from getting indefinitely rooted in place by its effects.

Xaurips in Fort Northreach will now react to the player shooting down Magran’s Fury and killing a xaurip.

Yatzli no longer stops following the player while exploring the Abandoned Mine in Shatterscarp.

Ygwulf no longer gets stuck in a loop if his target disappears when he teleports at the start of combat.

Animation Improvements

Adjusted animations of Hasui during the quest “First Contact with the Enemy”.

Adjusted animations of Iwao during conversation.

Adjusted animations of NPCs mouths, emotions, and gestures when talking outside of conversations.

Adjusted facial animations in conversation on Lynna in Dawnshore.

Eilara’s Grimoire no longer has blank pages.

Enemies will no longer have their weapon grow in size if they were attacked while a certain animation was being used.

Giatta will no longer have an abnormal snapping animation in conversations during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Improved animations of the last character encountered during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Improved lipsync for Yatzli’s recruitment conversation in Thirdborn.

Improved lipsync of Hylgard when talking to him during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Improved lipsync of Kai when talking to him in Emerald Stair about Tama’s cabin.

Improved lipsync of Ranhyr during the quest “The Siege of Paradis”.

Lödwyn will no longer disappear after certain cutscenes during the quest “Shadows of the Past”.

Miscellaneous