Award-Winning 2021 PlayStation Exclusive Headed to Nintendo Switch 2 This Year

While Xbox moves away from console exclusives, PlayStation and Nintendo have continued the practice. In fact, PlayStation recently confirmed that it is no longer planning to port some of its biggest single-player titles to PC. But that doesn’t mean we won’t get any PlayStation exclusives on other platforms. Indie games that release as console exclusives often have different agreements that allow for multiplatform pivots eventually. And that’s the case with a beloved indie game that initially released as a PlayStation console exclusive in 2021.

When it released back in 2021, Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits was only available on PS4, PS5, and PC. Upon launch, the action-adventure game received an influx of positive reviews, quickly followed by multiple award nominations. In 2024, the game attracted a broader fanbase when it launched on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Now, just a few months after announcing a sequel, Ember Labs has more exciting news to share. The original game that started it all, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, is headed to Nintendo Switch 2.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits To Launch on Nintendo Switch Consoles for the First Time in 2026

Image courtesy of Ember Labs

Fans were thrilled when Ember Labs revealed Kena: Scars of Kosmora at a State of Play earlier this year. Alongside its critical praise and awards accolades, Kena: Bridge of Spirits has a devoted cult following. The game follows Kena, a young spirit guide who is working to restore balance to an ancient village. On her journey, she meets many spirit companions to help her as she works to uncover the sacred Mountain Shrine.

Now, even more gamers will get a chance to experience the original title before its sequel arrives later this year. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is headed to the Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2026. This marks the first time the hit indie game has been available on the Nintendo family of consoles, as it never made its way to the original Switch.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you’re in for a treat. The game combines action-adventure gameplay with an engaging narrative and stunning art. To get a sense of what the game has to offer, you can check out the Nintendo Switch 2 launch trailer below:

When it arrives on Nintendo Switch 2, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will bring along its Anniversary Update DLC and New Game + mode. The DLC adds accessibility features, alongside new gameplay and outfits for Kena. In other words, the most current and definitive version of the game is headed to Nintendo consoles this Spring. Hopefully, this will give a whole group of new fans time to experience Kena’s journey ahead of the sequel, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, which is currently expected to arrive later this year.

We don’t yet have an exact date for when this award-winning game will release for Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s aiming at a Spring 2026 release window. The game is currently available on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will not be available on the original Nintendo Switch.

