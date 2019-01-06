Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 Is Underway and Promises Many Great Speedruns For Charity

Like clockwork, a new Awesome Games Done Quick marathon has kicked off with the new year, with many gamers stepping up to speedrun through their favorites in the name of charity.

The week-long broadcast began this morning, and the stream can be watched here as well as in the window above. More details about the event can be found on its official page.

This year’s event will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation, with 100 percent of proceeds going towards the charity. The group has raised millions of dollars with prior summer and winter Games Done Quick events, and have also participated in events like TwitchCon.

As for what’s happening with this year’s Games Done Quick, there’s a lot taking place. Here’s a full schedule for you to look over, but we’ve highlighted some of the more thrilling speedruns below.

January 9- 6:31 PM- Mega Man X 1-3 team relay race. Yep, two teams will work to play their way through the first three Mega Man X games in the fastest time possible. This should be something to watch.

January 8- 7:37 AM- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers 2 any percentage 1 player 2 controllers race. Another competitive event where two players will take on the NES classic with two controllers. This should be a lot of fun.

January 11- 5:38 PM- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow “All souls” run. Considering how many souls this Castlevania favorite possesses, it’s going to be insane to see these players try to get them all in one shot in the quickest time possible.

January 10- 5:31 AM- Garfield: A Week of Garfield. Yeah, we didn’t know this game existed either, but this speedrunner will be running through it with flying colors. Let’s hope for an Odie cameo!

January 9- 2:04 AM- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2X All Goals and Golds (All Careers)- We can’t get enough of classic tony Hawk, and we’ll soon be able to see all the 900’s we can handle as this player goes for the gold!

The event will feature a mixture of old and new games alike, with forgotten faves like Mega Turrican, Vectorman, Earthworm Jim 2 and more. And, yes, we’ll get another Super Mario Odyssey run, just because it’s too much fun to miss.

You can donate here on the official GDQ page, and don’t forget you can win some great prizes, including a steel replica Legend of Zelda Master Sword and shield. Now those are worth owning!

