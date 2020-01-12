AGDQ 2020 Breaks Records, Raises Over $3 Million for Cancer Charity

Awesome Games Done Quick (or AGDQ) 2020 has come to a close as of late last night, but while it might be relegated to the history books now, it’ll be going into them with several accolades as well. The speedrunning event managed to raise $3.13 million for Prevent Cancer Foundation, one of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations focused on cancer prevention and early detection. That total breaks the previous record by almost $100,000, and is significantly more than AGDQ 2019 raised as well. And all of this during its 10-year anniversary.

The total amount of donations isn’t the only record that AGDQ 2020 broke either. According to this morning’s press release, the event also had more donations — like, the number of donations — than any previous Games Done Quick event with over 54,000 distinct donations total. Other stats from the event include the peaked at more than 236,000 concurrent viewers. In short, it was a highly successful event, and just the latest example of Games Done Quick outdoing itself year after year.

While Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 has wrapped, that’s not the only Games Done Quick event this year. Summer Games Done Quick 2020, the next big Games Done Quick speedrunning event, is set to take place June 21st through June 28th in Bloomington, Minnesota. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Games Done Quick right here.