‘Axis & Allies Online’ Announced

A digital adaptation of the classic boardgame Axis & Allies is coming soon.

Earlier today, Beamdog announced Axis & Allies Online, a digital version of the classic World War II game. In Axis & Allies, players take control over one of the five major powers during World War II and attempt to control certain key territories to win the game. The more territories a player controls, the more IPCs they can generate, which can be used to either build or upgrade specific units.

Axis & Allies has had several spinoff and expanded games, including versions set in specific regions (like Europe or the Pacific Theater) or specific events like D-Day or the Battle of the Bulge. There are also several games set in 1940 before the game began in earnest. Expanded versions of the game also included the French, Chinese, and Italian armies as options for players.Last year, Avalon Hill released Axis & Allies & Zombies, which added zombies as an extra threat that increased over the course of the game.

This is the third video game adaptation of Axis & Allies, following games made in 1998 and 2004. The 2004 games was a real-time strategy game, but the 1998 game was a more standard adaptation of the board game. Both were commercial successes, so we’d guess that Axis & Allies Online will perform well too.

Axis & Allies Online will come with both single and multiplayer modes, as well as a hotseat mode for 2 to 5 players. As of right now, we don’t know whether this will be an adaptation of just the current Axis & Allies Second Edition game or if it will include other boards or armies. You can check out a first teaser for the new computer game (which doesn’t feature much information) above.

Axis & Allies Online will be released on Steam Early Access soon.