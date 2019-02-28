Save 35% on One of the Most Beautiful Board Games on the Planet

Azul is one of the hottest (and prettiest) board games on the planet and you can get it from Walmart right now for only $26.06 / UPDATE: The deal quickly disappeared via Walmart but you can still get it on Amazon at the time of writing. The price is an all-time low.

So why is Azul so popular? The official description should go a long way to answering that question:

“Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Kiesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the Royal Palace of Evora. By carefully drafting the correct quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process. Introduced by the Moors, azulejos (originally white and blue ceramic tiles) were fully embraced by the Portuguese, when their King Manuel I, on a visit to the Alhambra palace in Southern Spain, was mesmerized by the stunning beauty of the Moorish decorative tiles. The king, awestruck by the interior beauty of the Alhambra, immediately ordered that his own palace in Portugal be decorated with similar wall tiles. As a tile-laying artist, you have been challenged to embellish the walls of the Royal Palace of Evora. Plan B Games, High quality components and fun, accessible gameplay, Fun tile drafting and tile placement mechanics, For 2-4 artisans, age 8 and up, Game plays in 30-40 minutes.”

On a related note, Disney’s Villainous from Wonder Forge is another super hot game that you can score a deal on right now. It allows you to take on the role of Maleficent, Jafar, Ursula, Captain Hook, Queen of Hearts, or Prince John in an attempt to pull off evil schemes. In other words, it’s a board game where you’re the Disney villain and are rewarded for doing villainous things.

Villainous is available via Walmart for $29.99 (25% off and around $2 shy an all-time low) with free pickup or free shipping on orders over $35. Plus, Wonder Forge / Ravensburger announced a Wicked to the Core expansion at Toy Fair earlier this month. Wicked to the Core includes three new Villains including Hades, Dr. Facilier and the Evil Queen and can be pre-ordered now.

