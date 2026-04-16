2010 PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Getting New Remake, 16 Years Later

A 2010 game from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era is reportedly getting a new remake, 16 years after its original release. Right now, there is no mention of a potential reveal date nor a potential release date, but it’s alleged that the remake is in active development, and thus not that far away.

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Back on August 24, 2010, 2K Czech — which would eventually be reborn as Kingdom Come: Deliverance studio Warhorse Studios — released Mafia 2, as a sequel to 2002’s Mafia. Now, 16 years later, it is reportedly getting a remake, following in the footsteps of the first game, which got a remake in 2016. At this time, the second game was remastered, but not remade. According to a new report, series developer Hangar 13 — which took over the reins of the series from Mafia III on — is doubling back and now remaking the second game, alongside working on a sequel to the most recent game in the series, 2025’s Mafia: The Old Country.

Two New Mafia Games

The new report comes the way of Mafia Game Videos, a fan channel completely dedicated to the series and the series only. And as they note, developers at Hangar 13 have been recently seen and documented recording audio for weapons specific to Mafia 2.

Considering how well the remake of the first Mafia game sold, especially compared to the shallow interest in the latest new game in the series, it would make sense for Hangar 13 and 2K to remake the second game, as it would be an easy success for the pair, assuming it is done to the quality of the remake of the first game.

All of that said, remember to take what is here with a grain of salt. Right now, there is no official word of this happening, nor has this report been corroborated by any additional sources. (UPDATE: industry insider DetectiveSeeds has corroborated the report, and teased fans that they may see something soon).

Of course, Hangar 13 and 2K have not been drawn out for comment, and there are a variety of reasons why we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If this report is accurate, it’s possible it could speed up the reveal of the remake, unless it is penciled in for one of the big summer showcases.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.