‘Pokemon’ Piplup Plush Arrives At Build-A-Bear Workshop

October has been a good month for Pokemon Piplup fans. First, this little Pokemon Gen 4 Water Starter was added to Pokemon Go, and now it’s joining the Pokemon plush family at Build-A-Bear Workshop! If you want to add Piplup to your collection, here’s what you need to know…

The Pokemon Piplup bundle is an online exclusive that’s available to order right here for $60. The bundle includes a 15-inch Piplup plush, a Poke Ball Parka, a Dive Ball Hoodie, a Piplup 6-in-1 Sound, and a Build-A-Bear Workshop Exclusive Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) card.

The plush and the Poke Ball Parka are also available to order separately at all U.S., U.K. and Canada Build-A-Bear Workshop stores starting today, October 25th. The plush retails for $28 while the parka will set you back $12.50.

On a related note, if there are other Build-A-Bear Pokemon plush on your wish list, now is the time to get them. Build-A-Bear is currently running a 25% off promotion on every Pokemon bundle except the new Piplup and Vulpix. This is an online only deal, so grab your favorites right here while you can. The options include Jigglypuff, Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, and Meowth.

Now, if you want some supersized Pokemon cuddles, the legendary Pokemon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair is in stock at ThinkGeek for $149.99. It has a history of sell outs, so if you’re thinking about grabbing one for the holidays, take advantage of this opportunity while you can. The official description reads:

“In this world of nothing but go-go-go, we often feel like Snorlax is more our speed. It spends most of its time sleeping. It’s not picky about leftovers, and it seldom exercises. Yep. Snorlax understands us.“

“There’s nowhere better to relax after a long day of work, school, or just being out and about than on your Pokémon Snorlax Bean Bag Chair. At 4 feet head to toe and over 2 feet across, this (s)lumbering Pokémon is perfect for your dorm room, your den, your bedroom, or right inside the door where you can collapse on it when you get in. Just remember not to block the road. It does not ship with a flute.”

