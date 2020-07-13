Babylon's Fall Shares Development Update

The folks behind the upcoming video game Babylon's Fall have shared a development update today noting that, while Square Enix and PlatinumGames had intended to show off more of the title this summer, that reveal has now been delayed thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even so, work on the title "is continuing to progress well," so that's hopeful. After first being announced at E3 2018, relatively little about Babylon's Fall has come out since barring a teaser trailer at the end of last year.

"While we hoped to reveal more about the game this summer, we can share that development on BABYLON'S FALL is continuing to progress well, with the team working safely from home," the statement reads in part. "SQUARE ENIX and Platinum Games are committed to delivering an exhilarating experience and we look forward to showcasing much more on BABYLON'S FALL to you as soon as we can."

You can check out the full statement, shared to the official Twitter account for the upcoming game, below:

"In our new teaser trailer, unveiled during the State of Play broadcast earlier today, take an early look at the game’s fluid action gameplay for the first time as well its striking brushstroke visual art-style delivered by the original 'Brushwork Filter'," Square Enix shared last December. And that's basically the last update on the title until now. There are moody medieval settings, massive enemies, and PlatinumGames-style action combat with magic abilities.

Babylon's Fall is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 and PC at some point in the future. It is unclear when we might learn more about the title at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Babylon's Fall right here.

