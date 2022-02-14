Babylon’s Fall Shares Free Demo Details

In case you missed it, Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames recently announced as part of a Japanese broadcast that Babylon’s Fall would receive a free demo for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 25th. The announcement of the upcoming free demo has now been made in English, and the companies have shared a slew of new official information all about it.

Notably, while the demo on February 25th is for the PS5 and PS4 versions, a free demo will also release on PC via Steam at the end of March. The demo offers access to the opening section of the video game for players on their own as well as four-player, crossplay co-op. Best of all? Progress in the demo and earned achievements will also carry over to the full version of Babylon’s Fall for PS5 and PS4 when it launches on March 3rd.

Additionally, while the free demo might only be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Square Enix and PlatinumGames also announced that all players on all players will receive the Premium Battle Pass for the game’s first season, “The Eternal Ziggurat,” for free. As with other live-service games, the Premium Battle Pass is a way to earn various cosmetics like equipment, emotes, stamps, and materials. According to the developers, nothing powerful or game content in general will be gated to the Battle Pass.

“NO powerful equipment will be made available as part of additional purchases. Battle Pass lets you earn rewards based on your gameplay, including cosmetic equipment, emotes, stamps and materials,” the official Babylon’s Fall Twitter account shared today. “ALL upcoming game content is separate and included free with game purchase!”

As noted above, the new free demo for Babylon’s Fall will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 starting February 25th. A demo for PC via Steam will also be released at the end of Match. More broadly, Babylon’s Fall is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on March 3rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game from PlatinumGames and Square Enix right here.

