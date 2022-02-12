Babylon’s Fall Demo Announced

Those looking forward to Babylon’s Fall from Square Enix and PlatinumGames will soon have another chance to try it out, the creators announced this week. Another test is planned following the beta from last year with a demo scheduled to take place on February 25th. That demo will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems, the creators said, with no plans yet announced for any sort of demo on the PC platform.

The demo for the game was announced during a recent broadcast for the game (via Gematsu) where the creators showed off more of Babylon’s Fall and answered questions from the community. Details about the demo shared during the stream confirmed that it’ll consist of a four-person multiplayer experience which will allow people to play through the game’s tutorial, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the news of the beta, the creators also said that there would be a premium battle pass option available that’ll apparently start during the timeframe the demo will be live since it too is scheduled to kick off on February 25th. It’ll last from then until May 31st which will bring about the end of the first season of content that’s been referred to as “Eternal Tower.” The creators said the premium battle pass option will be free for the first season, so if you like what you see during that first season of content, expect to have to pay for it later on.

The game’s Steam page provides more details on what to expect from Babylon’s Fall once the demo rolls around and the game itself launches not long afterwards.

“Choose your playstyle from multiple, varied weapon-types, each with their own distinct skills and abilities,” a preview of the game read. “Customize your loadout to wield up to 4 weapons at any time. Explore a rich fantasy setting that draws inspiration from medieval oil paintings. Ascend to greatness as you climb the looming Tower of Babel and uncover its fabled treasures. Only by mastering the powers of your Gideon Coffin, will you unlock your true potential and become strong enough to survive the summit and uncover the secrets that await.”

Babylon’s Fall’s PlayStation demo releases on February 25th, and the game itself is due out on the PlayStation systems and the PC platform on March 3rd.