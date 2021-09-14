Back 4 Blood Unveils Awesome New Campaign Trailer

Back 4 Blood is set to release in just a few short weeks, and to build hype for the game, Warner Bros. and Turtle Rock Studios have debuted a brand-new trailer focusing on the game’s campaign. In the trailer, we can see that a “Devil Worm” has turned the majority of humanity into flesh-eating zombies known as the Ridden. Apparently, political in-fighting resulted in the disease’s spread. With humanity facing down the threat of global extinction, the Cleaners stand ready to face this threat head-on. These heroes are immune to the virus, and are all too willing to fight back to save the world from devastation.

The story trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse at some of the personalities that will be highlighted. The Cleaners are led by “Mom,” a woman willing to do whatever it takes to save the world. She apparently has some bad blood with Phillips, but both are well aware of the threat facing this world. While things look grim, there’s still some over-the-top humor to be found, which is to be expected when it comes to zombie fiction!

All in all, this is a very effective trailer! While the focus is mostly on the narrative, it also gives viewers an idea of what to expect from the gameplay, as well. The Cleaners can be seen dispatching hundreds of zombies throughout, despite overwhelming odds. Some bigger enemies can also be seen, and it seems like it’ll take a lot to bring them down. Turtle Rock Studios is the team behind Left 4 Dead, and the previous game’s influence can be seen quite clearly. Fans of Left 4 Dead will definitely want to keep an eye on this one if they aren’t already.

Back 4 Blood is set to release October 12th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC later this year. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

