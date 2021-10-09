Back 4 Blood Confirms Controversial Feature Days Before Launch

Left 4 Dead is back in a couple of days via Back 4 Blood, a spiritual successor from the team behind Left 4 Dead that would be called Left 4 Dead 3 if Valve was publishing the game, but it’s not, so it’s called Back 4 Blood. With a release date of October 12, the multiplayer zombies shooter is only four days away from being available. When it releases, it will be playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass at launch. Going into release, the temperture in the room suggests gamers are excited to see Turtle Rock Studios return to form after missing the mark with Evolve. That said, some of this excitement has been undermined by the confirmation of a controversial feature right before launch.

Eagle-eyed Internet users recently noticed that Turtle Rock Studios added Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM with no comment or update. And this is because the technology is controversial in the PC space. On console, this last-minute audible is irrelevant, but on PC this is a big talking point.

For those that don’t know: Denuvo is being implemented to prevent piracy, at least until it’s cracked. That said, its implementation annoys more than just thieves. As you may know, Denuvo has an infamous reputation for causing performance issues, which is why PC players, in general, don’t like it.

For now, it remains to be seen how Denuvo will impact the performance of Back 4 Blood on PC. While some games have had major issues with it, others haven’t. All PC gamers can do is hope Back 4 Blood will fall into the latter category.

Back 4 Blood is set to release worldwide on October 12 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. Below, you can read more about ti, courtesy of an official overview from its publisher, WB Games:

“Back 4 Blood is a thrilling cooperative first-person shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise. You are at the center of a war against the Ridden. These once-human hosts of a deadly parasite have turned into terrifying creatures bent on devouring what remains of civilization. With humanity’s extinction on the line, it’s up to you and your friends to take the fight to the enemy, eradicate the Ridden, and reclaim the world.”